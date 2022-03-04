Former Angus bus driver, 68, hid mobile phones from police and used them to send obscene messages to children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Former Angus bus driver, 68, hid mobile phones from police and used them to send obscene messages to children

By Jamie Buchan
March 4 2022, 3.54pm Updated: March 4 2022, 4.29pm
Ronald Young appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Ronald Young appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A paedophile pensioner who was snared by two vigilante groups faces a lengthy prison sentence after he was caught sending vile messages to children on a secret mobile phone.

Former Dundee bus driver Ronald Young was jailed in 2017 for sending explicit texts to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

He travelled 200 miles from his home to meet the youngster on Tyneside.

When he arrived in Newcastle, he was confronted by members of a paedophile hunter gang who explained they had been posing as the schoolgirl online.

Young was arrested and later sentenced to 27 months in prison.

On Friday, the 68-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted a breach of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The court heard he kept two phones hidden at his home in Toll Crescent, Forfar and used them to send sick messages to children on chatrooms.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Young it was the fourth time he had breached the order.

He said: “Given your previous convictions, only a significant custodial sentence would reflect the gravity of this offence.”

Missing mobile

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “On the March 27 2017, the accused was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

“He was also made the subject of a Sex Offences Prevention Order for a period of 10 years.”

The court heard that as part of the restrictions, he cannot own a device that connects to the internet – unless it is regularly checked by police – and he must not have contact with anyone under 16, without consent.

“Following his conviction, the accused returned to live in the Angus area.”

Young called police on July 20, 2020 and told them he had bought a new mobile that had access to the internet.

Officers visited his phone and checked the device but found nothing illegal.

Weeks later, Young texted the police’s sex offenders’ unit and said he had lost his phone.

He explained he had bought a new Sim card and put it in an old Nokia mobile.

An unannounced visit was carried out by police on March 10.

“The accused appeared very nervous,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused was asked if he had any internet-enabled devices and he said he did not.

“He showed officers the old-style Nokia, which could not access the internet.”

Suspicions

Ms Gilmartin said: “He then went into great detail about how he had lost his other phone and how he had searched for it but could not find it.

“Officers were immediately suspicious about why the accused was providing such an in-depth explanation into losing his phone.”

Two days later, one officer called the missing device and found that it was still switched on and ringing.

Police armed with a search warrant raided Young’s home on April 27.

“Officers repeatedly knocked on the door and after some time access was granted,” said Ms Gilmartin.

“The accused was found to be home alone.

“After being told about the circumstances for the search warrant, the accused immediately walked into the bedroom and reached underneath his mattress.

“He handed officers the phone he had claimed to have lost.

“He said he had been embarrassed because he had lost money on Bitcoin.”

Young was arrested and taken into custody.

Admission

En route to the cells, he confessed he had another mobile phone he had been using to access chat rooms and speak to children.

“The second phone was recovered and examined,” said Ms Gilmartin.

“Officers found evidence that the accused had been accessing chatrooms designed to be used by children and had sent messages to other users that he knew were – or believed to be – under 16.”

The court heard that he visited sites such as “Kids Chat” and “Teen Chat”.

“Some of the messages he was sending involved sexually explicit content,” the fiscal depute said.

Young, listed as a prisoner in Perth, admitted breaching the Sexual Offences Prevention Order issued by Newcastle Crown Court by being in possession of mobile phones that connected to the internet, which he claimed to be lost, and repeatedly using the internet to contact or attempted to contact under 16s, between March 10 and April 17, last year.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on April 1.

The paedophile hunters: Perth trial reveals secrets of Facebook vigilantes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier