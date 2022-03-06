Dundee driver led police on Boxing Day chase through city streets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man raced his Audi the wrong way round a roundabout in a police chase.

Tom McConnachie spent his 28th birthday at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he admitted failing to stop for police after being pulled over on Boxing Day 2019.

He also careered through narrow, built-up streets at excessive speed around Happyhillock, Pitkerro Drive and Darvel Place as officers gave chase.

He had no insurance at the time.

Accused spotted

A fiscal depute told the court: “All of the streets have a speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

“It is a densely populated, residential area, with a number of driveways with restricted views due to the road layout and parked cars.

“At the time of the incident – around 4.40pm – it was dark.

“Road conditions were fair, visibility was good but the traffic was heavy.

“Police were carrying out a routine patrol in their marked vehicle.

“Attention was drawn to the accused’s incorrect registration plate.

“Police activated their lights and they observed the accused’s vehicle react by quickly turning into a residential area.

“The vehicle was initially lost to sight, police continued to search for the accused.

“He quickly appeared in front of them and came to a complete stop.”

Chase

However, the pursuit then began in earnest.

“Officers walked toward the driver side door, the accused then aggressively accelerated away.

“The officers returned to their car and gave chase.

“The accused was seen to be driving on the opposing carriageway while overtaking stationary traffic, lined up behind a bus which had stopped at a bus stop.

“The car refused to comply with a ‘Keep Left’ sign, causing cars to take evasive action.

“He continued at a speed of at least 50mph on opposing carriageway, then approached the roundabout.

“He negotiated it in an anti-clockwise fashion and when exiting the roundabout, deliberately drove on the grass area next to the road.”

‘Sorry’

McConnachie, of St Columba Gardens, was eventually traced.

When he was cautioned and charged, he responded he was “sorry”.

He pled guilty to driving dangerously, failing to stop when told to do so and driving without insurance.

His trial was adjourned for reports and a restriction of liberty assessment until April.