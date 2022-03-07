Fife man who racially abused nephew used bizarre ‘flying monkey’ defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife man who racially abused nephew used bizarre ‘flying monkey’ defence

By Ross Gardiner
March 7 2022, 11.00am Updated: March 7 2022, 11.28am
Robert Cull
Robert Cull Leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife man has been convicted of calling his Zimbabwean nephew a “black monkey”.

Humphrey Nyoka took his aunt’s side when he stumbled upon her having a heated conversation with husband, Robert Cull.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Cull’s wife Perpetua had returned home and the two had been began having a discussion about the breakdown of their marriage of 14 years.

Moments later, Mr Nyoka appeared at their home in Kirkland Walk in Methil to deliver a sink to the couple.

Cull was taken aback by Mr Nyoka jumping to his wife’s defence and swore at him, before calling him a “black monkey”.

‘Flying monkey’

Retired Cull, 70, told the court he had called his nephew a “flying monkey.”

From the witness box, Cull said: “I called him a ‘flying monkey’ because he was interfering in what I thought was none of his business.

“I believe it was a set up to make me angry. I think it was premeditated.”

Fiscal Depute Laurelle Johnstone challenged the term “flying monkey” but Cull insisted it was a recognised term.

“It’s fairly well known, certainly on the internet,” he said.

His solicitor Lynn Herbert said: “He’s been clear from the beginning, he did not make a racist remark.

“He called him a flying monkey and it’s got nothing to do with race.”

She said her client used a term “for somebody who is orchestrating a smear campaign” and likened the term to the Scots word “sleekit”.

Sheriff finds accused ‘not credible’

Sheriff Alison Michie rejected this and convicted him of acting in a racially aggravated manner and said the term “flying monkey” is “certainly not one the court has encountered”.

The sheriff judged Cull did shout, swear and utter a racist remark and that he refused to allow entry to his home and slammed a door.

She said: “It is a very brief incident but the words used by you have had a very significant impact on the witness, particularly coming from somebody who’s a family member.

“I don’t find your position credible at all.”

The court heard Cull already has a conviction for a domestic offence.

A social work report has been ordered ahead of Cull’s sentencing hearing on March 31.

What is a ‘flying monkey’?

The term “flying monkey” is used to refer to a person who does someone else’s bidding – typically a narcissist’s – during a smear campaign.

Pyschologists have used the term for those who “gaslight by proxy”.

It is thought the term originates from the Wizard of Oz, in which the Wicked Witch uses flying monkeys to do her evil bidding.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]