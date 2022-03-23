Dundee child molester who began abuse aged 12 is caged for ten years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee child molester who began abuse aged 12 is caged for ten years

By Tim Bugler
March 23 2022, 11.29am Updated: March 23 2022, 12.07pm
Stirling court exterior
Stuart Ross was sentenced in Stirling.

A child molester from Dundee who began a series of horrific sex crimes when he was a 12-year-old boy has been jailed for a decade.

Stuart Ross’s crimes began when he abused a five-year-old girl and spiralled to raping a woman.

He struck while his victims were asleep.

The 58-year-old was told by a judge he had shown “no insight” into the consequences of his actions.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Raped sleeping victims

Judge Lord Sandison said in the case of the young girl, her “whole childhood had been marred” by Ross’s behaviour.

The crimes took place between May 1975 and April 1989 and were committed at different addresses across Dundee.

After touching the little girl, Ross went on to carry out sex acts on the child and subjected her to a rape ordeal when she was aged 13.

The court heard the youngster had fallen asleep but woke to find Ross on top of her, having sex with her.

The teenager said “no” and froze during the assault.

Ross went on to repeatedly rape an adult woman, who was subjected to two attacks, also when she was asleep.

The woman was later approached by police to give a statement after allegations against Ross began to emerge.

Continues to deny crimes

Prosecutor Leanne Cross said Ross had “carried out a single course of criminal conduct starting at the young age of 12 and continuing into adulthood”.

Ross, of Weaver’s Yard, had pled not guilty to a string of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in December but was convicted of four offences of indecent conduct and five of rape.

He did not give evidence in his own defence.

He appeared by video link for sentence at the High Court in Stirling on Wednesday, sporting a long, flowing grey beard and wearing a prison-issue sweatshirt.

His advocate Lorenzo Alonzi said Ross “maintained his position of denial”.

He said: “These offences all occurred over a certain period of his life, when he was aged 12 to 25.

“There’s no suggestion of anything else.

“He doesn’t suffer from any mental disorder.”

The court heard that in later life, Ross had been involved in a “long term relationship with an American woman” in the United States.

Lord Sandison told him: “The long-term impact of sexual assault and rape cannot be overstated.”

