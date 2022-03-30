Benefits cheat given three months to repay cash at Dundee Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Benefits cheat given three months to repay cash at Dundee Sheriff Court

By Gordon Currie
March 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 30 2022, 9.25am
Thandilyn MacMaster, Dundee Sheriff Court
Thandilyn MacMaster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A woman from Fife who conned the benefits agency out of thousands by hiding a family inheritance has been given time to pay back the money.

Thandilyn MacMaster was told she had until July this year to replace at least half of the £5,846 she obtained fraudulently.

Sentence was deferred for four months for good behaviour and for MacMaster to continue making repayments.

The court previously heard how she cheated the benefits agency out of nearly £6,000 after failing to declare she had inherited money from her late mother.

MacMaster, 46, from Strathmiglo, admitted carrying out the social security fraud by failing to alert the agency to her change in financial circumstances.

Fraud stems from mother’s death

Dundee Sheriff Court was told MacMaster had initially started paying back the fraudulent claim at £100 per month and would be halfway to the full amount this summer.

She admitted illegally obtaining £5,846 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court: “It stemmed from the death of the accused’s mother.

“Money was received when she cashed in her mother’s pension.”

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “The line was crossed whereby she received an inheritance from her mother.

“She has had difficulty following her mother’s protracted illness and then death and the loss of that support network for her children.

“She has been a bit of a maelstrom of emotions.”

