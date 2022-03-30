Covid kills off Forfar Town and County Hall role as Angus Council chamber

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was once the historic setting for Forfar hangings.

And now the death knell may have sounded for Town and County Hall’s role as the meeting place of Angus Council.

The 234-year-old building has been deemed too small as the council makes the move back to face-to-face meetings.

So it is looking to the Angus House HQ at Orchardbank as a venue for the first meetings of the new authority in May.

But fans of the ornate Forfar town centre chamber say they hope it can still have a part to play in the decision-making once pandemic restrictions fully ease.

Pioneering move

Angus Council was one of the first authorities in Scotland to pilot online meetings when the pandemic struck.

There was an early blip when so-called Zoom-bombers ambushed a meeting by posting pornography and obscene messages during one live stream.

Since then meeting have been successfully streamed over the Angus Council Live YouTube channel.

A new council will be elected in May and full meetings of the authority are scheduled for May 26 and June 30.

Councillors agreed they should be in-person if possible.

The aim is to help new members build relationships with fellow councillors and officials.

And to avoid having to wrestle with the technology which continues to challenge some current councillors.

But Town and County Hall doesn’t have enough room to accommodate all 28 members, officials and members of the public in the post-pandemic era.

Round-Angus idea

Council leader David Fairweather said: “A suggestion to take the council round Angus was admirable, but not financially viable.

“However, we’re going to have a lot of new people and they should have the opportunity to meet with everyone.

“I believe the best option is Angus House.”

The council HQ site at Orchardbank business park and was opened when the new unitary authority was set up in 1996.

Long-serving councillor Alex King said: “We did look at putting a chamber in the building at the time and it was not practical.

“But now is the time we should be looking at it.

“I think we should retain The Cross as the administrative headquarters, we have good facilities there for councillors.”

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “It is tight for 28 members and officers sitting in the chamber.

“But I agree with others who say Town and County Hall could still be used for meetings of some of the smaller committees.”

Moves are now under way to set up the temporary chamber at Angus House. And councillors will be presented with future options when they meet in June.