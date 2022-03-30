Covid kills off Forfar Town and County Hall role as Angus Council chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid kills off Forfar Town and County Hall role as Angus Council chamber

By Graham Brown
March 30 2022, 6.05am Updated: March 30 2022, 9.55am
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It was once the historic setting for Forfar hangings.

And now the death knell may have sounded for Town and County Hall’s role as the meeting place of Angus Council.

The 234-year-old building has been deemed too small as the council makes the move back to face-to-face meetings.

Forfar Town and County Hall
Town and County Hall is now considered too cramped for full council meetings.

So it is looking to the Angus House HQ at Orchardbank as a venue for the first meetings of the new authority in May.

But fans of the ornate Forfar town centre chamber say they hope it can still have a part to play in the decision-making once pandemic restrictions fully ease.

Pioneering move

Angus Council was one of the first authorities in Scotland to pilot online meetings when the pandemic struck.

There was an early blip when so-called Zoom-bombers ambushed a meeting by posting pornography and obscene messages during one live stream.

Since then meeting have been successfully streamed over the Angus Council Live YouTube channel.

A new council will be elected in May and full meetings of the authority are scheduled for May 26 and June 30.

Angus Council chamber
The historic Forfar chamber has housed all meetings of Angus Council.

Councillors agreed they should be in-person if possible.

The aim is to help new members build relationships with fellow councillors and officials.

And to avoid having to wrestle with the technology which continues to challenge some current councillors.

But Town and County Hall doesn’t have enough room to accommodate all 28 members, officials and members of the public in the post-pandemic era.

Round-Angus idea

Council leader David Fairweather said: “A suggestion to take the council round Angus was admirable, but not financially viable.

“However, we’re going to have a lot of new people and they should have the opportunity to meet with everyone.

“I believe the best option is Angus House.”

The council HQ site at Orchardbank business park and was opened when the new unitary authority was set up in 1996.

Angus House
Angus House council HQ. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Long-serving councillor Alex King said: “We did look at putting a chamber in the building at the time and it was not practical.

“But now is the time we should be looking at it.

“I think we should retain The Cross as the administrative headquarters, we have good facilities there for councillors.”

Councillor Craig Fotheringham said: “It is tight for 28 members and officers sitting in the chamber.

“But I agree with others who say Town and County Hall could still be used for meetings of some of the smaller committees.”

Moves are now under way to set up the temporary chamber at Angus House. And councillors will be presented with future options when they meet in June.

