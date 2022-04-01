Care worker struck off after public sex acts near Fife Amazon depot

A support worker who was twice caught performing a solo sex act outside Amazon’s Fife warehouse has been banned from working in the care industry.

Neil Cowan was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register last year after he admitted pleasuring himself outside the Dunfermline retail complex in the early hours.

The 33-year-old initially told police his trousers were loose and had slipped down.

Now care home worker Cowan has been struck off after the Scottish Social Services Council found that his fitness to practice was impaired.

In its published findings, the watchdog states: “The convictions are of an extremely serious nature.

“They involve criminal behaviour which demonstrates a marked and wilful disregard for the safety and wellbeing of others.”

‘Uncontrolled sexual deviancy’

The statement continues: “The behaviour is indicative of an uncontrolled sexual deviancy which compels you to seek sexual gratification by causing distress, alarm or humiliation to others by exposing your genitals in a sexual manner.”

The SSSC added: “We consider that there is a high and foreseeable risk of your repeating the behaviour, in a social care setting and generally, should you continue to be allowed to work in social services.”

Cowan also “failed to demonstrate meaningful insight, regret or apology” and did not cooperate with the council’s investigation.

Other sanctions – such as a written warning – would not be sufficient, the authority has ruled.

Stress relief

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that Cowan, of Cocklaw Street, Kelty, had been trying to relieve stress caused by working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

His solicitor Ian Beatson, defending, said Cowan’s place of work had lost several residents during the crisis.

“He uses sex as some relief from his problems,” he said.

Sheriff Kevin Veal said he considered the acts to be premeditated.

“He’s gone there deliberately in the early hours of the morning when he knew there would be people about,” he said.

“It was almost deliberately planned and not done on the spur of the moment. That’s what troubles me.”

Cowan was placed on supervision for three years, under the condition he takes part in a rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

The court heard he was spotted on two separate occasions: the first time by a delivery driver at 2.20am on June 16, and just four days later by a man leaving the warehouse at 3.30am.

When charged by police, Cowan replied: “My trousers are loose fitting and they may have fallen down. I’m sorry.”