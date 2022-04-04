Dundee addict who raided Overgate beautician ‘won’t be around much longer’ if lifestyle continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee addict who raided Overgate beautician ‘won’t be around much longer’ if lifestyle continues

By Ross Gardiner
April 4 2022, 12.53pm Updated: April 4 2022, 1.18pm
Michael Harding, Overgate
Michael Harding was found, barefooted, in the Overgate after the raid.

A Hilltown drug addict has admitted robbing a Dundee beautician shop in a drunken late-night raid.

Michael Harding appeared from custody to admit the break-in, along with trying to illegally enter a Land Rover parked outside a city hotel and breaching a string of bail orders.

The court was given a dire prognosis for the 39-year-old habitual offender.

His own solicitor told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He has told me, if he continues with this lifestyle, he won’t be around much longer.”

Barefoot Overgate raid

Harding broke into the Elegance Brow beauticians in Dundee’s Overgate on January 11 this year.

Staff locked the unit at around 6.30pm and returned the next morning to find the premises secured but in a mess.

CCTV footage showed Harding, of Tulloch Court, enter via the staff service door and help himself to a tip jar with around £100 inside.

Intoxicated Harding also stole a mobile phone and a handbag from within the unit.

At around 8.10pm that night, security guards at the shopping centre had become concerned about Harding’s wellbeing as he was seen walking through the centre barefoot.

They called police, who took him home.

Attempt to steal

On February 28, Harding was seen by security staff in the nearby old Debenhams car park and made his way towards the underground Hampton by Hilton Hotel car park.

There, he tried to open the 4×4’s door with the intention of stealing it or something from inside.

Police found him crouching beside nearby bins.

He admitted both offences and breaching bail curfews imposed by Dundee Sheriff Court on both occasions.

His solicitor Billy Watt said: “There’s quite a history of this type of offending going back some years.

“This is all in regard to drug addiction issues.

“He was intoxicated at the time.

“He’s 39 years old. He tells me this lifestyle is not sustainable for much longer.

“He has had periods where he’s desisted.

“These patterns of offending relate to relapses.

“He has told me, if he continues with this lifestyle, he won’t be around much longer.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for reports.

Harding is due back in court on May 9.

