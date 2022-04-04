Boy, 17, suffers head injury in ‘serious’ Dundee assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boy, 17, suffers head injury in ‘serious’ Dundee assault

By Matteo Bell
April 4 2022, 1.02pm Updated: April 4 2022, 1.58pm
Alexander Street
The incident happened on Alexander Street, near the junction with Hilltown. Image: Google.

A 17-year-old boy has been left with a head injury after an assault in Dundee.

It happened during a large fight involving several people in the Hilltown area of the city on Saturday.

Two groups were involved in the disturbance on Alexander Street, near its junction with Hilltown.

The extent of the boy’s injuries is unknown, but police have described the attack as “serious”.

Description of suspect

Constable Matthew Rhind of Downfield police station said: “We are keen to trace a man aged late 30s to early 40s, of heavy build, who was wearing black Adidas trainers, dark blue jeans, a black waist-length rain jacket with a hood, a black snood, and who had a heavy set face with receding, thinning brown hair.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to us as yet, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3089 of April 2.”

Huge police response as man and woman arrested following disturbance in Dundee

