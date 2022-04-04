Boy, 17, suffers head injury in ‘serious’ Dundee assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old boy has been left with a head injury after an assault in Dundee.

It happened during a large fight involving several people in the Hilltown area of the city on Saturday.

Two groups were involved in the disturbance on Alexander Street, near its junction with Hilltown.

The extent of the boy’s injuries is unknown, but police have described the attack as “serious”.

Description of suspect

Constable Matthew Rhind of Downfield police station said: “We are keen to trace a man aged late 30s to early 40s, of heavy build, who was wearing black Adidas trainers, dark blue jeans, a black waist-length rain jacket with a hood, a black snood, and who had a heavy set face with receding, thinning brown hair.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to us as yet, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3089 of April 2.”