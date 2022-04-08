Disabled Fife sex offender, 82, escapes longer prison sentence due to ill-health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Courts

Disabled Fife sex offender, 82, escapes longer prison sentence due to ill-health

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 8 2022, 9.42am
Richard McAllister, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Richard McAllister arrived at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in a wheelchair.

A disabled Fife sex offender has escaped a longer prison sentence due to his declining health.

Richard McAllister was ordered to serve just over three years behind bars after being convicted of multiple offences after a trial.

However, he was told by a sheriff were it not for his illness, he would have faced an even longer period of imprisonment.

The 82-year-old appeared in court in a wheelchair and was excused from walking to the dock to hear his fate.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court had earlier heard McAllister suffers from Bell’s palsy and skin cancer.

Sentencing, Sheriff Charles Macnair QC told him several of the offences represented a “serious breach of trust”.

He said: “In my view this is far too serious for a non-custodial sentence.

“I take into account your medical conditions and the fact you are essentially immobile.

“But having regard to the serious and repeated nature of the criminal behaviour I do not consider anything but a custodial sentence would be appropriate in this case.

“If it were not for your medical conditions the sentence would have been significantly higher.”

Convicted of five charges

Solicitor Dewar Spence, defending, said McAllister continues to deny the charges but recognised the jury had the right to convict him.

He had urged Sheriff Macnair to impose a community-based sentence, stating McAllister was a first-time offender.

Last month, McAllister was found guilty by a jury of five of the charges he faced.

On two occasions between April 7 2012 and April 6 2014 and on May 17 2020, at Den Walk, he sexually assaulted a female, who was aged 16 on the date of the first offence.

On an occasion between March 26 2017 and March 25 2018, again at his home, he sexually assaulted a second woman.

He was further convicted of a charge that on an occasion between January 1 and December 31 2017, at an address in Buckhaven, he sexually assaulted a third person.

McAllister was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

