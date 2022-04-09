Fife petrol bomber thanks sheriff for giving him a chance to change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife petrol bomber thanks sheriff for giving him a chance to change

By Ross Gardiner
April 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 9 2022, 8.58am
Greg Smith admitted petrol bombing his neighbour in Kirkcaldy.
A Fife petrol bomber has thanked a sheriff for giving him another chance.

Greg Smith, 22, created a Molotov cocktail and threw it through the window of his former friend’s home.

He claimed his intended victim had stolen his bank card in a break-in.

Smith, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month to admit wilful fire-raising on November 9 and later assaulting a police officer.

Petrol bomb

At a previous hearing at the court, his solicitor Alistair Burleigh said Smith had been friends with a neighbour but his home was ransacked and his bank card stolen.

He said he saw on CCTV at a nearby filling station it was his neighbour who had taken the card and was using it.

He smashed his former friend’s window, lit a bottle of flammable liquid and threw it into the flat in Caithness Place, Kirkcaldy.

Police later caught up with him and he admitted everything.

Despite his initial apparent contrition, the following day while he was in a cell at Kirkcaldy police station, he spat on a police support officer.

Mr Burleigh continued: “There is obviously a variety of issues that impacted him.

“He attempted to live on his own. He was pretty isolated.

“He became, in effect, more isolated.

“It was an attempt at independent living that led to him becoming involved in drug misuse.

“He had been taking drugs.”

At the sentencing hearing, Mr Burleigh said his client had been drug free since November.

Sentencing

Sheriff James Williamson placed Smith, now of Orchard Grove, Leven, under supervision for three years.

He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the next year and he was warned if the order was breached once, he would be jailed for two years.

The sheriff said: “Mr Smith, you should understand… that you would ordinarily be sent to custody for some time.

“What I have to do is take into account various matters which perhaps were affecting your thinking at the time.”

Addressing the sheriff after being sentenced, Smith said: “Thank you for giving me a chance.”

