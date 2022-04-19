Teenager admits sexually assaulting two young girls in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has admitted sexually assaulting two children in Fife.

Logan Duffin, who gave his name at Dunfermline Sheriff Court as Logan Munro, sexually assaulted one of his victims on various occasions between December 2014 and December 2017 when she was under 11.

During this time Duffin was aged between 12 and 15.

Now 19, he also admitted sexually assaulting another young girl on various occasions between January 2015 and December 2017, when she was aged between nine and 12.

The offending involved touching the girls on their bodies, breasts and genitals.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until May 12 for the production of background reports.

The court heard that Duffin, of Sir James Block Gait in Lochgelly, has no previous convictions and he was released on bail.