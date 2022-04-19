Fife man stole Ducati motorbike in hi-vis top he took from BT van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife man stole Ducati motorbike in hi-vis top he took from BT van

By Jamie McKenzie
April 19 2022, 12.09pm Updated: April 19 2022, 2.36pm
A BT Openreach van
Duncan stole gear from the BT Openreach van and then took the motorbike.

A Dunfermline man was caught on camera freewheeling a stolen £4,000 motorbike while wearing a hi-vis orange vest he’d stolen from a BT Openreach van.

Brian Duncan was rumbled after the motorbike owner shared images of his stolen Ducati on social media and received a tip-off from a bike dealer to say someone had tried selling it to a friend.

Investigating police then paid a visit to Duncan’s home.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “Upon entering the property, constables found the accused with (a friend) who stated: ‘Is this about the stolen stuff?… He says he was trying to scrap the bike for £500’.”

Mr Robertson said the motorbike was stolen from a back garden shed in Baldridgeburn, Dunfermline, in the early hours of March 25.

He told the court a number of tools and clothing were also taken from a BT Openreach van – including specialist telecom engineering equipment and a hi-vis jacket – in the town’s William Street at some point during the same night.

Several items were later seized during the search of Duncan’s home in Broomhead Drive, including the vest, a spanner, pliers and a hard hat.

Caught on CCTV

Mr Robertson told the court an elderly man in Baldridgeburn had seen someone access a shed behind some flats and remove a motorbike at around 2am on March 25.

Mr Robertson said the motorbike owner circulated images of the stolen bike on social media and was contacted anonymously by a bike dealer whose friend was in contact with someone trying to sell them the Ducati.

Two days later, police spotted the motorbike parked in Broomhead Drive and forensics were carried out before officers spoke to witnesses and conducted a search of Duncan’s home on April 12.

Duncan, 43, was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

The depute fiscal said the value of the motorbike was about £4,000 and the approximate value of items taken from the van was £500.

‘Don’t mess up’

Duncan pled guilty to forcing open the shed and stealing the motorbike and entering the van to steal tools, tool bags, engineering equipment and clothing.

Duncan also admitted using a motorbike while disqualified and without insurance.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentence until April 22 pending a review of a drug treatment and testing order to which Duncan is subject.

The sheriff told Duncan all sentencing options remain open and he must stay out of trouble until this date, particularly as he has previous convictions.

The sheriff added: “Please don’t mess this up.”

Duncan was released on bail.

