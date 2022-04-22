Partick Thistle fan acquitted of Gayfield racism allegations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Partick Thistle fan has been cleared of allegations he shouted racist remarks during a Championship clash with Arbroath at Gayfield.

Manpreet Singh had faced a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Gayfield Park during Arbroath’s 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle on August 21.

The 21-year-old had previously pled not guilty to allegations that during the Scottish Championship fixture between Thistle and the Lichties, he shouted, swore and repeatedly shouted racist remarks.

Since first appearing in court, Singh had been released on bail with a special condition that he does not enter Angus.

At a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Singh was acquitted by Sheriff Francis Gill.

The sheriff found Jags fan Singh, of Glasgow, not guilty of the allegation after hearing evidence from stewards who were working at the match.