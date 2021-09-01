Partick Thistle fan who denies shouting racist remarks at Arbroath match is banned from Angus

A football fan has denied shouting racist remarks at an Arbroath FC match.

Manpreet Singh is facing a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Gayfield Park during Arbroath’s 3-1 victory over the Partick Thistle on August 21.

The 21-year-old pled not guilty to allegations that during the cinch Scottish Championship fixture between Thistle and the Lichties, he shouted, swore and repeatedly shouted racist remarks.

Glaswegian Singh appeared before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Move to ban accused from football

Fiscal Depute Jill Drummond had asked the sheriff to apply special bail conditions which would have prevented Singh, of Broomknowes Road, from attending any Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League One or Scottish League Two fixtures before his trial.

Ms Drummond explained the reasoning behind the request was that a football banning order would be considered should Singh be found guilty or plead guilty at a later date.

However, Singh’s defence solicitor Keith Sym explained that by imposing such conditions, his client would be unable to continue his community and charity work and would be denied his hobby.

He also explained Singh is involved in the running of a supporters’ bus, which travels to the Firhill club’s away games.

He said he would not be opposed to a condition which prohibited his client from entering Gayfield or the town of Arbroath.

Mr Sym said: “He is a Partick Thistle season ticket holder.

“He organises charity collections for food banks and the Beatson Institute (for Cancer Research) within the ground.

“He will be denied (the ability) to take part in one of his main hobbies.”

Banned from Angus

Mr Sym acknowledged there are no other Angus clubs in the Scottish Championship and stated Singh would not attend the clubs’ second clash of the season on the east coast on January 29, should conditions be imposed requiring him to.

Sheriff Martin-Brown set a trial date of January 13, 2022 for Singh.

The sheriff released him on bail but prohibited him from entering the county of Angus except for court appearances.

Arbroath won the match 3-1, thanks to a Michael McKenna double and a Nicky Low strike.