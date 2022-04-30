Drug-driver wins 15-minute court curfew break to enjoy garden fag breaks in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

Drug-driver wins 15-minute court curfew break to enjoy garden fag breaks in Fife

By Jamie McKenzie
April 30 2022, 8.00am
Greig Dackers made the application at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Greig Dackers made the application at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A convicted drug-driver will be allowed to suspend his stay-at-home electronic tag each night so he can step outside for a smoke – because his mum won’t let him light up in the house.

Part of Greig Dackers’ sentence for his offending is a ten-week restriction of liberty order – meaning he must stay indoors between 7pm and 7am each day.

It is not due to expire until June 1.

However, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the desperate nicotine addict cannot cope without a night-time cigarette.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris told the court Dackers’ mother, with whom he lives, does not want him smoking inside.

Mr Harris said his client, of Lochgelly’s North Street, is “happy” to stand at the back door to smoke but that would set off his tag, alerting the authorities he is outside the address.

He applied to vary the restriction of liberty order so it extends to the back of the garden.

15-minute suspension

Sheriff Robert More said an email from G4S, which provides the technology for curfew monitoring, suggested the firm could suspend the monitoring equipment for a period of 15 minutes to allow access, for instance, to the garden to check on a pet.

Dackers was granted a 15-minute suspension from 9pm to 9.15pm each night for his smoke break.

Sheriff More told Dackers: “In view of of the application and terms of the email from G4S, I will vary the order to the effect it will be suspended each night between 9pm and 9:15pm but otherwise the restriction continues.

“Don’t take a chance on it because these things are quite sensitive.”

‘I’ve smoked loads today’

25-year-old Dackers previously admitted driving dangerously by speeding on Lochgelly‘s Paul Street and Erskine Street on October 11, 2020, as well as driving while being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

He told pursuing police after crashing into another vehicle: “I’m sorry, I have no licence – I have smoked loads today.”

In March, he was sentenced to a 32-month driving ban and told to complete 215 hours of unpaid work on top of having his hours of freedom curtailed for ten weeks.

If drugs are illegal, why are there legal limits for drug-driving?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]