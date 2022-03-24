‘I’ve smoked loads today’ – Fife drug-driver crashed after police pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘I’ve smoked loads today’ – Fife drug-driver crashed after police pursuit

By Jamie McKenzie
March 24 2022, 8.22am Updated: March 24 2022, 12.06pm
Greig Dackers
Greig Dackers.

A drug driver sped away from a marked police car and crashed into another vehicle before getting out and telling the cops: “I’m sorry, I have no licence – I have smoked loads today.”

Greig Dackers admitted driving dangerously by speeding on Lochgelly’s Paul Street and Erskine Street on October 11, 2020, as well as driving while being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

The 25-year-old, of North Street in Lochgelly, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The court heard Dackers failed to stop the Volkswagen Golf he was driving – both erratically and at excessive speed – when directed to do so by a marked police car with blue flashing lights.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court: “Police officers followed the car and saw it increase in speed and mount the pavement on both sides of the road.

“They signalled for the car to stop but this was ignored by the accused.

“They continued to follow the car and it continued to increase speed, travelling along Paul Street in Lochgelly.

“Police officers saw the car at the junction with Paul Street and Erskine Street and saw the car lose control and collide with the rear offside of another vehicle and come to a halt.

“They (police) saw the accused alight from vehicle and the accused stated: ‘I’m sorry, I have no licence. I have smoked loads today’.”

‘Stupid decision’

A police check revealed Dackers only held a provisional licence and he was charged.

Defence solicitor Aimee Allan said: “He had been smoking cannabis and saw police and made the stupid decision to take off rather than pull over.”

Ms Allan said her client accepts responsibility for his actions and is both “deeply regretful” and “embarrassed”.

The solicitor said Dackers did not understand his cannabis use was problematic at the time but as a result of the incident, has decided to stop using the drug.

Sentence

Sheriff Francis Gill banned Dackers from driving for 32 months and ordered him to sit an extended driving test at the end of his disqualification period.

Dackers must also complete 215 hours of unpaid work and will be subject to a restriction of liberty order to stay at home between 7pm and 7am for ten weeks.

The sheriff told him: “It’s only a matter of good fortune there were not more serious consequences in respect of this.”

