‘I’ve smoked loads today’ – Fife drug-driver crashed after police pursuit

A drug driver sped away from a marked police car and crashed into another vehicle before getting out and telling the cops: “I’m sorry, I have no licence – I have smoked loads today.”

Greig Dackers admitted driving dangerously by speeding on Lochgelly’s Paul Street and Erskine Street on October 11, 2020, as well as driving while being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

The 25-year-old, of North Street in Lochgelly, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The court heard Dackers failed to stop the Volkswagen Golf he was driving – both erratically and at excessive speed – when directed to do so by a marked police car with blue flashing lights.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told the court: “Police officers followed the car and saw it increase in speed and mount the pavement on both sides of the road.

“They signalled for the car to stop but this was ignored by the accused.

“They continued to follow the car and it continued to increase speed, travelling along Paul Street in Lochgelly.

“Police officers saw the car at the junction with Paul Street and Erskine Street and saw the car lose control and collide with the rear offside of another vehicle and come to a halt.

“They (police) saw the accused alight from vehicle and the accused stated: ‘I’m sorry, I have no licence. I have smoked loads today’.”

‘Stupid decision’

A police check revealed Dackers only held a provisional licence and he was charged.

Defence solicitor Aimee Allan said: “He had been smoking cannabis and saw police and made the stupid decision to take off rather than pull over.”

Ms Allan said her client accepts responsibility for his actions and is both “deeply regretful” and “embarrassed”.

The solicitor said Dackers did not understand his cannabis use was problematic at the time but as a result of the incident, has decided to stop using the drug.

Sentence

Sheriff Francis Gill banned Dackers from driving for 32 months and ordered him to sit an extended driving test at the end of his disqualification period.

Dackers must also complete 215 hours of unpaid work and will be subject to a restriction of liberty order to stay at home between 7pm and 7am for ten weeks.

The sheriff told him: “It’s only a matter of good fortune there were not more serious consequences in respect of this.”