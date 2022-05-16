Foodbank founder admits assault on neighbour in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Foodbank founder admits assault on neighbour in Perth

By Jamie Buchan
May 16 2022, 6.16am
Graham Holden, pictured in Kinross 2016
Graham Holden, pictured in Kinross 2016

The co-founder of a Kinross-shire food bank charity has admitted assaulting a neighbour he believed was taking creepy videos of young women.

Graham Holden confronted the man at his home after hearing weeks of complaints about his allegedly “bizarre” behaviour.

The 49-year-old snapped when he was told a local teenager was frightened to leave her home because the man was “blocking” the stairs outside her flat.

Holden, who helped set up the award-winging Broke Not Broken campaign, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted repeatedly punching his victim at his flat in the city’s North Muirton area on April 15.

Aggression on the doorstep

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “At about 10pm, the complainer’s children were woken by banging on a door.

“The complainer went to the door and saw the accused standing there.

“He became aggressive and started to shout at the complainer.

“The accused then punched the complainer in the head twice.”

She said the victim was not injured.

Filming teenagers

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “The complainer had been behaving bizarrely towards two young women, aged 14 and 17.”

It was claimed the man had been filming the teenagers as they walked up and down a communal stairwell.

The assault happened at a property in Stronsay Court, Perth

“It got to the point where the children were trying to avoid the complainer and wouldn’t go downstairs when he was around,” said Mr Somerville.

“The girls had been complaining to Mr Holden about this for two months, although he thought they were exaggerating.

“On this evening however, Mr Holden was out walking his dogs when one of the girls sent him a photo, showing the complainer sitting on the stairs making it almost impossible for them to get out of their house without passing him.

“This infuriated Mr Holden and he went round to remonstrate with him.

“He accepts that he lost his temper and acted in the way he did.

“Fortunately, there was no injury to the complainer.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told him: “There is no excuse for losing your temper in the way that you did.

“It is fortunate that there was no injury sustained by the complainer.”

Holden, who works in the manufacturing industry, was fined £265.

Forced to rely on his own food bank

Broke Not Broken was established to help feed people living in poverty in the Kinross-shire area.

It has grown into a multi-faceted service with a gardening project, advice hub, counselling sessions and cookery courses.

Last year, the charity received the Queen’s aware for voluntary service, the highest accolade of its kind.

Holden, of Stronsay Court, made headlines in 2016 when he revealed he had been forced to rely on his own food bank after a blunder by benefit bosses.

He told that his benefits were suddenly cut off after false accusations his partner was living with him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier