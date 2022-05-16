Foodbank founder admits assault on neighbour in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The co-founder of a Kinross-shire food bank charity has admitted assaulting a neighbour he believed was taking creepy videos of young women.

Graham Holden confronted the man at his home after hearing weeks of complaints about his allegedly “bizarre” behaviour.

The 49-year-old snapped when he was told a local teenager was frightened to leave her home because the man was “blocking” the stairs outside her flat.

Holden, who helped set up the award-winging Broke Not Broken campaign, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted repeatedly punching his victim at his flat in the city’s North Muirton area on April 15.

Aggression on the doorstep

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “At about 10pm, the complainer’s children were woken by banging on a door.

“The complainer went to the door and saw the accused standing there.

“He became aggressive and started to shout at the complainer.

“The accused then punched the complainer in the head twice.”

She said the victim was not injured.

Filming teenagers

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “The complainer had been behaving bizarrely towards two young women, aged 14 and 17.”

It was claimed the man had been filming the teenagers as they walked up and down a communal stairwell.

“It got to the point where the children were trying to avoid the complainer and wouldn’t go downstairs when he was around,” said Mr Somerville.

“The girls had been complaining to Mr Holden about this for two months, although he thought they were exaggerating.

“On this evening however, Mr Holden was out walking his dogs when one of the girls sent him a photo, showing the complainer sitting on the stairs making it almost impossible for them to get out of their house without passing him.

“This infuriated Mr Holden and he went round to remonstrate with him.

“He accepts that he lost his temper and acted in the way he did.

“Fortunately, there was no injury to the complainer.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told him: “There is no excuse for losing your temper in the way that you did.

“It is fortunate that there was no injury sustained by the complainer.”

Holden, who works in the manufacturing industry, was fined £265.

Forced to rely on his own food bank

Broke Not Broken was established to help feed people living in poverty in the Kinross-shire area.

It has grown into a multi-faceted service with a gardening project, advice hub, counselling sessions and cookery courses.

Last year, the charity received the Queen’s aware for voluntary service, the highest accolade of its kind.

Holden, of Stronsay Court, made headlines in 2016 when he revealed he had been forced to rely on his own food bank after a blunder by benefit bosses.

He told that his benefits were suddenly cut off after false accusations his partner was living with him.