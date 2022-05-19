Racing champ Lewis Proctor fined for undertaking traffic at speed on busy A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Racing champ Lewis Proctor fined for undertaking traffic at speed on busy A90

By Jamie Buchan
May 19 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 19 2022, 8.18am
Lewis Proctor
Lewis Proctor appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A Scottish motor racing champ has been fined for careless driving on the A90 in Perthshire.

Lewis Proctor was pulled over by police after they spotted him speeding and undertaking traffic in his father’s Bentley GT.

The 25-year-old Aberdonian, a rising star of the prestigious McLaren Driver Development Programme, was originally charged with dangerous driving, which would have resulted in a minimum 12-month ban if convicted.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and confirmed a guilty plea to a reduced charge of careless driving.

Proctor, who lives at historic Pitmedden House near Dyce, gave up a job in the oil industry to race full-time with McLaren.

He and his father Stewart are reigning GT3 Silver-Am Champions.

Blue flashing lights activated

Proctor pled guilty to driving carelessly along the A90, near the Inchture-Abernyte slip road, on September 10, last year.

He admitted travelling at excessive speed for the road conditions, undertook vehicles in the nearside lane, before driving in front of them and braking heavily.

Lewis Proctor in May 2018
Lewis Proctor in May 2018

The Bentley Continental Supersports Auto Proctor was driving has a top speed of 209mph.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “At about 9.05am, police were in position on the A90 Perth road.

“The traffic was moderate, the weather was clear and road surface was dry.”

She said: “Police constables observed that the flow of traffic began to increase.

“They saw a black Bentley GT appeared to be travelling at speed in lane one.

“It undertook a blue Volkswagen car and black Honda CRV, before cutting back into lane two.

“The vehicle then braked due to the heavy traffic.”

Lewis Proctor arrives at Perth Sheriff Court
Lewis Proctor arrives at Perth Sheriff Court

The court heard officers moved out from their position and activated their blue lights.

“As the traffic cleared ahead, the vehicle increased its speed before the accused appeared to notice the police car’s emergency lights,” said Ms Hodgson.

“The accused then slowed and moved into lane one.”

Police approached Proctor, who was the only person in the car.

Driving a ‘fast machine’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “Mr Proctor appears before the court as a first offender.

“At the time of this offence, he had six penalty points on the licence.”

She said: “Mr Proctor was driving in the outside lane, with two cars in front of him.

Lewis Proctor in 2018

“He reckoned they were travelling at about 60 to 65mph but neither was moving into the inside lane.

“Mr Proctor became rather impatient and undertook these two cars before returning to the outside lane.

“He tells me that his speed would have been between 70 and 75mph.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry, who remarked the GT Bentley was a “fast machine,” fined Proctor £600 and imposed three penalty points.

