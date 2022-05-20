Six times limit Fife drink-driver hangs onto car despite forfeiture request

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife drink-driver caught behind the wheel while almost six times over the limit has been spared having his car confiscated.

Stephen Bradford previously admitted driving on Citron Glebe in Kirkcaldy with 129 mics of alcohol in his system on March 19, well above the limit of 22.

Bradford, of Station Road in Cardenden, had dropped friends off at a pub before joining them.

An anonymous caller tipped off police in the early hours of the morning and officers pulled over the 56-year-old over.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said: “At about 2am on March 19 2022, police received a call from a member of the public, who had seen a male driving a grey Peugeot after consuming alcohol.”

Officers detected a smell of booze and described Bradford as being unsteady on his feet.

He was breathalysed at the roadside before returning a lower reading of 129 mics at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

Forfeiture bid

At a previous hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Maryam Labaki told him: “The reading is a very high reading,” before disqualifying him.

Sentence had been deferred for a social work report to be prepared, given the high reading.

His solicitor David Cranston said: “He’s not a regular offender.

“He seems to have had quite a normal life. Things have taken a turn.

“Alcohol seems to have got the better of him.

“It was not his plan to join friends.

“His decision making seems to have been impaired.

“He will be able to maintain employment in Rosyth. He’s a hard-working individual.”

The Crown had made a motion to forfeit the car, which they valued at £6,400.

On Thursday, however, this was rejected by Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith who, instead, disqualified Bradford for 18 months and gave him to option to complete the drink drivers rehabilitation course.

He also fined Bradford £1,040.

The sheriff said: “That is a serious offence, as you’ll understand.

“Clearly, 129 mics can properly be categorised to be very high.”