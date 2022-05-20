Six times limit Fife drink-driver hangs onto car despite forfeiture request

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Six times limit Fife drink-driver hangs onto car despite forfeiture request

By Ross Gardiner
May 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 20 2022, 8.20am
Stephen Bradford was banned at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for drink-driving.
Stephen Bradford was banned at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for drink-driving.

A Fife drink-driver caught behind the wheel while almost six times over the limit has been spared having his car confiscated.

Stephen Bradford previously admitted driving on Citron Glebe in Kirkcaldy with 129 mics of alcohol in his system on March 19, well above the limit of 22.

Bradford, of Station Road in Cardenden, had dropped friends off at a pub before joining them.

An anonymous caller tipped off police in the early hours of the morning and officers pulled over the 56-year-old over.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said: “At about 2am on March 19 2022, police received a call from a member of the public, who had seen a male driving a grey Peugeot after consuming alcohol.”

Officers detected a smell of booze and described Bradford as being unsteady on his feet.

He was breathalysed at the roadside before returning a lower reading of 129 mics at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

Forfeiture bid

At a previous hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Maryam Labaki told him: “The reading is a very high reading,” before disqualifying him.

Sentence had been deferred for a social work report to be prepared, given the high reading.

His solicitor David Cranston said: “He’s not a regular offender.

“He seems to have had quite a normal life. Things have taken a turn.

“Alcohol seems to have got the better of him.

“It was not his plan to join friends.

“His decision making seems to have been impaired.

“He will be able to maintain employment in Rosyth. He’s a hard-working individual.”

The Crown had made a motion to forfeit the car, which they valued at £6,400.

On Thursday, however, this was rejected by Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith who, instead, disqualified Bradford for 18 months and gave him to option to complete the drink drivers rehabilitation course.

He also fined Bradford £1,040.

The sheriff said: “That is a serious offence, as you’ll understand.

“Clearly, 129 mics can properly be categorised to be very high.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]