Notorious rapist church leader from Fife found dead in prison By Crime and Courts Team June 20 2022, 3.51pm Updated: June 20 2022, 5.44pm Stephen Charters. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier More than 60% of violent and sexual criminals avoid prison, statistics show Roadworker jailed for four years for raping unconscious woman in Dundee Married GP sentenced to four years for raping woman he met via Tinder Monday court round-up — Child follower and flares fan prison time