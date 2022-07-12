Death of gangster who plotted to rob St Andrews Old Course jeweller to be probed By David Meikle July 12 2022, 12.18pm Updated: July 12 2022, 1.35pm Paul Hogwood targeted the store at St Andrews Old Course. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier The magic of St Andrews and the Old Course will always endure, believes Jack Nicklaus Steve Scott’s 5 contenders to win The Open in St Andrews Tiger Woods arrives in St Andrews and heads straight for the Old Course The Open at St Andrews: Meet the greenkeepers ensuring the Old Course remains world class