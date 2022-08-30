Sheriff says punishing Dundee man caught with street valium would be waste of public money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheriff says punishing Dundee man caught with street valium would be waste of public money

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
August 30 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 30 2022, 4.17pm
Michael Hamilton appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
A Dundee man caught with less than £30 of street valium has escaped punishment after a sheriff ruled it would be a “waste” of public money to prosecute him further.

Police searched Michael Hamilton on Saturday night and found 28 Class C Etizolam tablets in his pockets.

The 29-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of possession.

Depute fiscal Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told the court Hamilton had been searched in relation to a separate matter.

There was no indication as to the value of the drug, but Sheriff George Way estimated each was usually about £1 on the street.

Admonishing Hamilton, the sheriff said: “I cannot think for a minute that prosecuting for 28 tablets is going to mean a great deal to people.

“I do not want to waste any more public money on this. He is admonished.”

Admonition – the lightest punishment under Scots law – is effectively a verbal warning for a minor infringement. The conviction is recorded.

Street valium

Dundee has one of the highest drug death rates in Scotland, making it one of the worst afflicted cities by drugs in the western world.

More than 1,000 deaths from drugs in Scotland have featured benzodiazepines, or Valium, since 2018.

It is understood many of the tablets are being imported in bulk from China.

Valium, or diazepam as it is also known, is a member of the benzodiazepine family of drugs.

However, the highly addictive sedative tablets commonly sold on the street are rarely diazepam, and are often other related benzodiazepine drugs, such as etizolam.

Etizolam mimics many of the effects of diazepam. It can be lethal if combined with opioids such as heroin.

The majority people who died of drug deaths in the city were found to have taken some type of benzodiazepine.

