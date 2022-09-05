Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner’s throat By Kirsty McIntosh September 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 5 2022, 9.24am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000 Creep, 57, sexually assaulted teenage girl at Fife house party Friday court round-up — Road ban for nightmare neighbour Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep Laughing Fife thug throttled woman in life-endangering attack Perth sex fiend caught with missing schoolgirl faces prison Fife rapist who dangled victim from railway bridge is jailed More from The Courier Three people charged after street protest in Dundee How to eat better – despite being on budget Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen's Park screamer: 'I've got that in the locker'