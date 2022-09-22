Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer

By Jamie Buchan
September 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 22 2022, 8.23am
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered volley of homophobic abuse in ticket row
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Banned St Johnstone fan ordered to complete coaching course after nurse stab threats
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Paedophile ring prisoner's phone
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Domestic abuse justice vow as figures show Tayside and Fife area had highest number…
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man accused of attempted murder with a meat cleaver
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
Dundee Sheriff Court. Moustapha
County lines coke dealer used Dundee flat for illicit racket
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Fife man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum appears in court
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Tuesday court round-up — Spitter, scammer and swindler
John Cord was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drug dealer jailed for racist tirade at Tesco

More from The Courier

Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
Paul Bonar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community

Editor's Picks