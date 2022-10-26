Glenrothes sex offender jailed for acting on ‘deviant’ sexual interests with child By Kirsty McIntosh October 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 26 2022, 6.21am Richard Heatherill. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go Ice cream shop owner from Fife groomed teenage schoolgirl Former Lib Dem parliamentary hopeful shoved wife during outburst at divided Perthshire home Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence JIM SPENCE: Punishment for dog theft needs to meet the crime Sheriff's shock at number of police attacks in Kirkcaldy Dunfermline man received 'summary justice' after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business Court forced to resentence Perth scientist caught with 300 obscene images of children Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting Most Read 1 Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront 2 ‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears… 3 Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers 4 Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year 5 Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by… 6 Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs 7 Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light 8 Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years 9 Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre 10 Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence More from The Courier Sewage spill on Loch Leven path 'normal', argues environment watchdog LISTEN: Giving a focus to female contribution in the local art scene When the lights went out in Tayside and Fife in the 1970s Forfar Witch Trials: Suffering of executed women to be recognised in 'historic' service EXCLUSIVE: Criminal charges dropped in Dundee City Council fraud probe Perth firm moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs Forfar Loch caravan park set for upgrade to improve visitor appeal Callum Davidson won't let 'incredible' St Johnstone loan star Alex Mitchell dwell on Hibs… Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate NHS Tayside pays tribute to staff's efforts at glittering awards ceremony Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Criminal charges dropped in Dundee City Council fraud probe Sewage spill on Loch Leven path ‘normal’, argues environment watchdog Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college All you need to know as Dundee council tenants could face rent rise of at least 3% When the lights went out in Tayside and Fife in the 1970s Forfar Witch Trials: Suffering of executed women to be recognised in ‘historic’ service Perth firm moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate Fife expert reacts to viral egg in a sock baby sleep ‘hack’ Most Commented 1 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 2 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 3 Work to begin at Dundee's historic Custom House as property taken off the market 4 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 5 Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews 6 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free? 7 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy 8 Dundee's back-to-back League Cup win in 1952 brought city centre to a standstill 9 COURIER OPINION: Give us a general election before the Tories give us something worse 10 Walker fears somebody will be 'impaled' on fallen trees at Crombie Country Park, one year after Storm Arwen