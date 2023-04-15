Courts Driver cleared of life-endangering attack during dog fouling row in Fife Gordon McAlpine was originally charged with attempted murder after the flashpoint in Blairhall. By Jamie McKenzie April 15 2023, 6.00am Share Driver cleared of life-endangering attack during dog fouling row in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4302931/fife-dog-fouling-attack-trial/ Copy Link Gordon McAlpine. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]