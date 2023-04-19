Courts Montrose police pepper spray ranter to be re-sentenced for doorstep standoff Shaun Murray will be sentenced for making threatening phone calls at the same time as he is re-sentenced for his confrontation last year. By Ross Gardiner April 19 2023, 7.30am Share Montrose police pepper spray ranter to be re-sentenced for doorstep standoff Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4311979/pepper-spray-montrose-resentencing/ Copy Link Shaun Murray appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]