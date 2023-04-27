Courts Thursday court round-up — Shopkeeper heroin sale charge and dealer’s sordid phone secret A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife. By Crime and Courts Team April 27 2023, 5.45pm Share Thursday court round-up — Shopkeeper heroin sale charge and dealer’s sordid phone secret Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4337590/thursday-court-round-up-13/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]