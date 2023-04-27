Courts Widow’s mercy plea spares lorry driver from prison after Angus cyclist killed Neil Smith's widow wrote an impassioned plea to the court, forgiving David McGarry for his actions. By Tim Bugler April 27 2023, 9.41am Share Widow’s mercy plea spares lorry driver from prison after Angus cyclist killed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4340878/driver-killed-angus-cyclist-spared-prison/ Copy Link David McGarry (left) was spared prison after a plea by Dr Savi Maharaj over her husband Neil Smith's death. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]