Courts Broughty Ferry head chef who crashed reported himself to police Daniel Avis, 23 was more than twice the drink-drive limit. By David McPhee May 14 2023, 5.00pm Share Broughty Ferry head chef who crashed reported himself to police Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4388563/daniel-avis-head-chef-drink-driver-crash-reported-himself-police-inverbervie-broughty-ferry/ Copy Link Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]