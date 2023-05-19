Courts Ferry man hit teenager in row over dog poo posted through letterbox Struan Bradbury also racially abused his victim's 'Dundee born and bred' grandfather, by calling him an 'English pikey'. By Paul Malik May 19 2023, 6.00am Share Ferry man hit teenager in row over dog poo posted through letterbox Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4400197/ferry-hit-teen-dog-poo-letterbox/ Copy Link Struan Bradbury. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]