Courts Fife man had 90,000 bestiality and extreme items on dozens of hard drives Gary Gray had amassed his sickening hoard over 15 years and still had a server running in his garage. By Kirsty McIntosh May 23 2023, 6.00am Share Fife man had 90,000 bestiality and extreme items on dozens of hard drives Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4412863/fife-90000-pictures-videos/ Copy Link Gary Gray. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]