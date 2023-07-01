Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner

Peter Dawson was jailed for two years and banned from approaching or contacting the woman for three years under a non-harassment order.

By Gordon Currie
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A serial domestic abuser who left his girlfriend needing 16 stitches by repeatedly stabbing her during a series of attacks has been jailed for two years.

Peter Dawson was also banned from approaching or contacting the woman for three years under a non-harassment order.

His 26-year-old partner was left with two four centimetre wounds in her thigh and a number of cuts to her thumbs as a result of one of his attacks.

Dawson, 26, claimed he was acting in self-defence, but a jury found him guilty of attacking his partner three times in the space of three months.

Victim ‘felt responsible’

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Dawson: “You were found guilty of repeatedly stabbing the complainer on the body to her severe injury and she needed 16 stitches. In light of that a custodial sentence is required.”

Dawson, from Dundee, was found guilty of assaulting his partner in the city’s Colinton Place on November 19 2020 by grabbing her neck and brandishing a knife towards her.

The jury found him unanimously guilty of attacking and severely injuring her on December 28 2020 by striking both hands with a knife and stabbing her repeatedly on the body.

He was also found guilty of attacking her on January 30 2021 by pushing her off a bed with both feet, seizing her neck and hair, hitting her head and chasing her which caused her to stumble.

He was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks.

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said Dawson was a first offender and the victim had told police she felt responsible as she had “played a part in the incident.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire
The image shows author Paul A Mendelson reading from a copy of The Forever Moment.
Why screenwriter and The Forever Moment author Paul A Mendelson is never lost for…
A muffin with frosting and takeaway cup of tea from ReBoutique.
Dundee Restaurant Week: 4 top spots to get the best cake and hot drink…
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
LESLEY HART: I am the cyclist that motorists hate - sorry!
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Affordable homes bid for historic factory site near Arbroath Abbey
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty on 'privilege' of being Dundee boss as he reveals Dee kids will…
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee couple fear for baby's health after being moved into council flat 'infested with…
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee dog who could be Scotland's oldest Westie celebrates 20th birthday
Peter Dawson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Highland Perthshire farmhouse has amazing views, separate holiday cottage and renewable energy