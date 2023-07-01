Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner

A serial domestic abuser who left his girlfriend needing 16 stitches by repeatedly stabbing her during a series of attacks has been jailed for two years.

Peter Dawson was also banned from approaching or contacting the woman for three years under a non-harassment order.

His 26-year-old partner was left with two four centimetre wounds in her thigh and a number of cuts to her thumbs as a result of one of his attacks.

Dawson, 26, claimed he was acting in self-defence, but a jury found him guilty of attacking his partner three times in the space of three months.

Victim ‘felt responsible’

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Dawson: “You were found guilty of repeatedly stabbing the complainer on the body to her severe injury and she needed 16 stitches. In light of that a custodial sentence is required.”

Dawson, from Dundee, was found guilty of assaulting his partner in the city’s Colinton Place on November 19 2020 by grabbing her neck and brandishing a knife towards her.

The jury found him unanimously guilty of attacking and severely injuring her on December 28 2020 by striking both hands with a knife and stabbing her repeatedly on the body.

He was also found guilty of attacking her on January 30 2021 by pushing her off a bed with both feet, seizing her neck and hair, hitting her head and chasing her which caused her to stumble.

He was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks.

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said Dawson was a first offender and the victim had told police she felt responsible as she had “played a part in the incident.”

