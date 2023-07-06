Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives

Abusive Jamie McGrath admitted courses of abusive conduct against two women.

By Gordon Currie
Jamie McGrath.
Jamie McGrath.

A violent bully from Dundee abducted and throttled a woman during sustained campaigns of domestic abuse.

Jamie McGrath had controlled and mocked his victims and subjected them to coercive behaviour for two years, a court was told.

McGrath had banned one of his victims from showing off her tattoos because he felt they made her look “too good” to other men.

He held one victim hostage in her home over a weekend and punched her in the face every time she took a phone call from a friend or member of her family.

Abduction, assault and coercion

McGrath, 34, admitted abducting the first woman from January 5 to 8 2019 and kicking her, straddling her and throttling her to restrict her breathing.

He admitted that, between February 9 and 28 2019, he assaulted her by dragging her downstairs, straddling her, seizing her throat and restricting her breathing.

McGrath further pled guilty to engaging in a course of coercive and controlling behaviour towards the same woman in Dundee between April 1 2019 and Christmas Day 2020.

Finally, he admitted that between August 1 2019 and February 17 2020, he engaged in a course of coercive and controlling behaviour towards a second woman.

He admitted isolating her from her family and friends, controlling how and when she bathed, restricted her medication and stopped her attending appointments.

He also admitted taking a naked picture of her without her knowledge, refusing to delete it, and threatening to send it on to people she knew.

He repeatedly punched her head and body and refused to let her leave.

Jamie McGrath.
Jamie McGrath will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing later.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court: “At the time of the offending he was on bail.

“He has previous convictions for domestic offending against both complainers and another victim.

“(Complainer 1) told the accused she was leaving.

“He jumped over the couch, ran down the hall and kicked her into the bedroom.

“She fell on the floor and he got on top and strangled her with both hands so she couldn’t breathe.”

Controlled woman’s life

Mr Duncan said: “He controlled every aspect of (her) life.

“He picked her clothes.

“When she started to get tattoos it made it worse.

“He said the tattoos made her look better and he didn’t want anyone to see.”

On one occasion, she had to jump over a fence and hide in bushes for 15 minutes to get away as McGrath and one of his friends tried to hunt her down.

Mr Duncan said McGrath was unhappy about what she wore on her birthday night out – because it showed her leg tattoo – so he punched her in the face.

Even after she “found the courage to end the relationship” in 2019, McGrath continued to bully her and forced her to flee from home in her pants on one occasion.

Second victim trapped in house

The court was told he was “extremely controlling” in his relationship with the second complainer and would not even let her have a bath on her own.

She was trapped in the house with McGrath and was too afraid to leave.

He answered her phone calls and would then punch her in the face because he was jealous.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and granted bail to McGrath.

The accused laughed and joked with friends outside the court after his release.

