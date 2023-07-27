Dundee delivery driver almost killed man in city nightclub for ‘grinding’ on partner

A Dundee delivery driver almost killed a man on a city nightclub dancefloor, then told police: “He was grinding up and down on my missus.”

Kevin McBride was locked up after admitting putting Connor Massie’s life in danger with a brutal one-punch attack.

McBride, 31, spotted Mr Massie dancing with his partner in a group at Aura nightclub on November 27 2021.

Mr Massie needed life-saving surgery to have a blood clot the size of a fist removed.

He has been left with a permanent scar on his head.

McBride, a delivery driver with Snappy Shopper Dundee, had been on bail but was remanded by Sheriff Paul Brown and will be sentenced next month.

Assault

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “On November 26 in 2021, the witness (Mr Massie) and a friend attended Aura nightclub at around 11.30pm.

“The witness and his friend had been drinking alcohol and continued to do so.”

An hour later, McBride spotted Mr Massie dancing with his partner on the club’s dancefloor.

McBride threw a single punch, sending Mr Massie to the floor where he lay motionless.

His attack was captured on CCTV.

Mr Massie had to be carried from the dancefloor and was later seen by the stairs, slipping in and out of consciousness.

McBride told police: “I shouldn’t have reacted like that, stupidity from myself.”

Later in an interview, he told officers: “He was grinding up and down on my missus.”

Life saved

Mr Massie was taken to hospital where he was found to have a fractured skull.

He received “life-saving” surgery to remove a blood clot the size of a fist.

The doctor believed the injury came from Mr Massie striking his head as he fell, rather than the punch itself.

He could suffer long-term psychological problems and may have difficulty driving.

McBride, of Finlaggan Place in Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Massie to his permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the South Ward Road club.

His solicitor David Duncan asked for bail to be continued for reports.

However, Sheriff Brown remanded McBride ahead of sentencing on August 18.

He said: “Until now, you’ve been on bail.

“Given the serious nature, I no longer consider you to be a suitable candidate for bail, so you’ll be remanded in custody.”

