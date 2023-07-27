Dundee delivery driver almost killed man in city nightclub for ‘grinding’ on partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee delivery driver almost killed man in city nightclub for ‘grinding’ on partner

Kevin McBride's victim required 'life-saving' surgery after the nightclub dancefloor assault.

By Ross Gardiner
Kevin McBride has been remanded after the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook
Kevin McBride has been remanded after the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook

A Dundee delivery driver almost killed a man on a city nightclub dancefloor, then told police: “He was grinding up and down on my missus.”

Kevin McBride was locked up after admitting putting Connor Massie’s life in danger with a brutal one-punch attack.

McBride, 31, spotted Mr Massie dancing with his partner in a group at Aura nightclub on November 27 2021.

Mr Massie needed life-saving surgery to have a blood clot the size of a fist removed.

He has been left with a permanent scar on his head.

McBride, a delivery driver with Snappy Shopper Dundee, had been on bail but was remanded by Sheriff Paul Brown and will be sentenced next month.

Assault

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “On November 26 in 2021, the witness (Mr Massie) and a friend attended Aura nightclub at around 11.30pm.

“The witness and his friend had been drinking alcohol and continued to do so.”

An hour later, McBride spotted Mr Massie dancing with his partner on the club’s dancefloor.

McBride threw a single punch, sending Mr Massie to the floor where he lay motionless.

His attack was captured on CCTV.

Aura nightclub, Dundee exterior
The attack happened in Aura nightclub in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Massie had to be carried from the dancefloor and was later seen by the stairs, slipping in and out of consciousness.

McBride told police: “I shouldn’t have reacted like that, stupidity from myself.”

Later in an interview, he told officers: “He was grinding up and down on my missus.”

Life saved

Mr Massie was taken to hospital where he was found to have a fractured skull.

He received “life-saving” surgery to remove a blood clot the size of a fist.

The doctor believed the injury came from Mr Massie striking his head as he fell, rather than the punch itself.

He could suffer long-term psychological problems and may have difficulty driving.

McBride, of Finlaggan Place in Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Massie to his permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the South Ward Road club.

His solicitor David Duncan asked for bail to be continued for reports.

However, Sheriff Brown remanded McBride ahead of sentencing on August 18.

He said: “Until now, you’ve been on bail.

“Given the serious nature, I no longer consider you to be a suitable candidate for bail, so you’ll be remanded in custody.”

