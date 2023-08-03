Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend

A jilted Dundee boyfriend who used a sextortion scheme in a bid to prevent his partner leaving him has been placed on a curfew.

Falak Khan hatched the elaborate plot and made threats to expose his former boyfriend in a bizarre attempt to persuade him to continue their relationship.

The 26-year-old spent months trying to force the 24-year-old student not to dump him by threatening to expose the secret sex video.

Falak Khan previously admitted a campaign of domestic abuse and returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

The sentencing sheriff imposed a curfew as an alternative to jail “on the basis that he had no option”.

Sentencing considerations

Sheriff George Way explained that during the preparation of background reports, Khan told Dundee social workers he had pled guilty on his solicitor’s advice.

The sheriff also said he would not impose unpaid work for “societal” reasons discussed in the report but not made public.

He imposed a four-month curfew, keeping Khan in his Dock Street home from 7pm to 7am daily.

The sheriff told defence lawyer Anika Jethwa: “He’s said he’s pled guilty only because you told him to.

“I appreciate there’s a societal problem.

“He’s shot himself in the foot.

“There is no community-based disposal other than a restriction of liberty order.

“I don’t want to impose a restriction of liberty order.

“I would imprison him but for the fact that he’s a first offender.

“I’d much rather have him doing something useful.

“The other societal issues will cause him difficulty.”

Offending

In May, Khan admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour in 2022 in an attempt to manipulate the victim into remaining in a relationship with him.

Khan told his ex-boyfriend he would sell the video online and “airdrop” it so all his neighbours in the block could see it.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon previously told the court: “The accused has had an intimate video of the complainer.

“The accused informed the complainer he had been told there were images around but he knew a hacker who could get the images back.

“He said that hacker would require a payment, which was initially £25,000 and was then reduced to £15,000.

“There was no hacker – it was just him.”

When the victim blocked Khan, he set up blank profile accounts on social media sites to pose as the hacker as he continued to make threats.

He also told his unhappy partner he would use his “power and influence” to have a friend kicked out of university.

The harassment culminated when he turned up at the man’s flat and repeatedly banged on the door, refusing to leave when asked to do so.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.