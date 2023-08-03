Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend

A sheriff said there were 'societal issues' with Falak Khan being ordered to perform unpaid work.

By Ross Gardiner
Sextortionist Falak Khan at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Sextortionist Falak Khan at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie

A jilted Dundee boyfriend who used a sextortion scheme in a bid to prevent his partner leaving him has been placed on a curfew.

Falak Khan hatched the elaborate plot and made threats to expose his former boyfriend in a bizarre attempt to persuade him to continue their relationship.

The 26-year-old spent months trying to force the 24-year-old student not to dump him by threatening to expose the secret sex video.

Falak Khan previously admitted a campaign of domestic abuse and returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

The sentencing sheriff imposed a curfew as an alternative to jail “on the basis that he had no option”.

Sentencing considerations

Sheriff George Way explained that during the preparation of background reports, Khan told Dundee social workers he had pled guilty on his solicitor’s advice.

The sheriff also said he would not impose unpaid work for “societal” reasons discussed in the report but not made public.

He imposed a four-month curfew, keeping Khan in his Dock Street home from 7pm to 7am daily.

The sheriff told defence lawyer Anika Jethwa: “He’s said he’s pled guilty only because you told him to.

“I appreciate there’s a societal problem.

“He’s shot himself in the foot.

“There is no community-based disposal other than a restriction of liberty order.

“I don’t want to impose a restriction of liberty order.

“I would imprison him but for the fact that he’s a first offender.

“I’d much rather have him doing something useful.

“The other societal issues will cause him difficulty.”

Offending

In May, Khan admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour in 2022 in an attempt to manipulate the victim into remaining in a relationship with him.

Khan told his ex-boyfriend he would sell the video online and “airdrop” it so all his neighbours in the block could see it.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon previously told the court: “The accused has had an intimate video of the complainer.

“The accused informed the complainer he had been told there were images around but he knew a hacker who could get the images back.

“He said that hacker would require a payment, which was initially £25,000 and was then reduced to £15,000.

“There was no hacker – it was just him.”

When the victim blocked Khan, he set up blank profile accounts on social media sites to pose as the hacker as he continued to make threats.

He also told his unhappy partner he would use his “power and influence” to have a friend kicked out of university.

The harassment culminated when he turned up at the man’s flat and repeatedly banged on the door, refusing to leave when asked to do so.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

