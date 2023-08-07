Bail-breaching Dundee domestic abuser hid from police in coat cupboard

A Dundonian warned by a court not to go near his partner, accidentally answered her intercom to police then hid behind coats in a cupboard.

William Ferguson, 47, attacked his victim on July 16 2021 after accusing her of cheating on him with a friend.

He was released on bail with a curfew and special conditions not to go near her or her home.

When police attended months later, he pretended not to be there after answering the buzzer to officers.

Early-morning assault

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Ferguson’s victim had returned home at around 3am after a night out with friends.

He began accusing the woman of sleeping with a friend and then turned violent.

In the hallway of her flat, he lifted the woman off the ground before striking her on the body.

Both made their way into the bedroom and Ferguson told her: “Get on this bed or I will do you.”

He then grabbed her by the hair, pulled her onto the bed and straddled her.

At 6.30am, neighbours heard banging, shouting and screaming.

Police attended and Ferguson’s victim was taken to Ninewells, although she did not require treatment.

After appearing in court in private three days later, Ferguson was released on bail.

Dundee domestic abuser hid in cupboard

Ferguson’s bail conditions included orders to keep away from his victim and her Menzieshill home.

He was also ordered to stay indoors from 9pm to 6am, except for occasions when he had to care for his grandmother.

However, when police attended at his victim’s flat at 10.30pm on March 17 last year, Ferguson was on hand to answer the buzzer.

When he realised it was police, the communication went dead.

The woman answered the door to officers and said she was at home alone.

Officers found Ferguson behind coats in a hallway cupboard, making a “futile” attempt to hide.

Assault and bail-breach admission

Last week, Ferguson admitted the domestically aggravated assault and breaching bail.

Ms Allan said the prosecution was seeking a non-harassment order, despite Ferguson’s victim not being in favour of one.

Ferguson’s lawyer Mike Short asked for a Caledonian men’s domestic abuse programme assessment to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

He said: “She has her own problems with drugs and so does he.

“He’s obviously accepted some responsibility.

“She’s not wanted it to come to court.”

The court heard Ferguson, of Ladywell Avenue, has a criminal record including violence, dishonesty and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until August 30 and ordered reports.

