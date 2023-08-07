Bail-breaching Dundee domestic abuser hid from police in coat cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bail-breaching Dundee domestic abuser hid from police in coat cupboard

William Ferguson's bid to evade justice after answering his partner's intercom to police was labelled "futile" in court.

By Ross Gardiner
William Ferguson at Dundee Sheriff Court
William Ferguson at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundonian warned by a court not to go near his partner, accidentally answered her intercom to police then hid behind coats in a cupboard.

William Ferguson, 47, attacked his victim on July 16 2021 after accusing her of cheating on him with a friend.

He was released on bail with a curfew and special conditions not to go near her or her home.

When police attended months later, he pretended not to be there after answering the buzzer to officers.

Early-morning assault

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Ferguson’s victim had returned home at around 3am after a night out with friends.

He began accusing the woman of sleeping with a friend and then turned violent.

In the hallway of her flat, he lifted the woman off the ground before striking her on the body.

Both made their way into the bedroom and Ferguson told her: “Get on this bed or I will do you.”

He then grabbed her by the hair, pulled her onto the bed and straddled her.

At 6.30am, neighbours heard banging, shouting and screaming.

Police attended and Ferguson’s victim was taken to Ninewells, although she did not require treatment.

After appearing in court in private three days later, Ferguson was released on bail.

Dundee domestic abuser hid in cupboard

Ferguson’s bail conditions included orders to keep away from his victim and her Menzieshill home.

He was also ordered to stay indoors from 9pm to 6am, except for occasions when he had to care for his grandmother.

However, when police attended at his victim’s flat at 10.30pm on March 17 last year, Ferguson was on hand to answer the buzzer.

When he realised it was police, the communication went dead.

The woman answered the door to officers and said she was at home alone.

Officers found Ferguson behind coats in a hallway cupboard, making a “futile” attempt to hide.

Assault and bail-breach admission

Last week, Ferguson admitted the domestically aggravated assault and breaching bail.

Ms Allan said the prosecution was seeking a non-harassment order, despite Ferguson’s victim not being in favour of one.

Ferguson’s lawyer Mike Short asked for a Caledonian men’s domestic abuse programme assessment to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

He said: “She has her own problems with drugs and so does he.

“He’s obviously accepted some responsibility.

“She’s not wanted it to come to court.”

The court heard Ferguson, of Ladywell Avenue, has a criminal record including violence, dishonesty and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until August 30 and ordered reports.

