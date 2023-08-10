Thursday court round-up — 118th conviction and dog ban weeper

A Dundee lout with 117 previous convictions brandished an “implement” when supermarket staff tried to stop him leaving and has been jailed.

William Young, 37, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court by video link to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner on October 19 last year.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said he had been acting suspiciously at 9.15pm in the Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnston Road in Dundee.

He then shouted, swore and threatened employees before brandishing an “unknown implement” at one.

Young, formerly of Gullane Place in Dundee, was on two bail orders at the time.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He does have a lengthy record and does suffer from a drug addiction problem.

“He knows that a custodial sentence will inevitably be imposed.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Young for 14 months, backdated to November 4.

No rapper’s delight

Dundee rapper Christopher Sharp was blasted by a sheriff for driving home from court in Perth moments after being slapped with a year-long road ban. The 34-year-old, who performs as Sherps, was disqualified last year for driving on the A90 with cannabis in his system and returned to court to admit driving without insurance on the day he was disqualified.

Dog sorrow

An Arbroath man who threatened neighbours with his dog wept in the dock as he was told he was not allowed to keep his pet until sentencing.

Ben Cheyne, 22, appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit vandalism – kicking the wing mirror of a car – and acting in a threatening or abusive manner outside his Sidney Street home on August 9.

At the street and en route to West Bell Street Police HQ, he acted aggressively and repeatedly shouted and swore.

He made abusive remarks and threatened people, including a 13-year-old girl, with his dog.

Cheyne made threats of violence, kicked seats within a police vehicle and repeatedly struck his head against the cell door.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was only given this property as a temporary flat last week.

“He’d been drinking. He’d returned home.

“His behaviour appears to be erratic of late.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentencing for reports until September 21 and released Cheyne on bail with conditions he cannot own any dog until the next hearing, although he can visit his mother, who will be keeping his dog until then.

Wedding woes

A groom spent his wedding night in custody after he was ditched by his new husband just hours after tying the knot. David Halkett was left crushed when partner Rodrigo Caetano told him the marriage had been a sham all along. He took his frustrations out on police who arrived at the wedding.

Window washer comes up clean

A Perth window cleaner who threatened to smash his van through his ex-girlfriend’s garage door in the city has been admonished.

Dean Laing, 32, got into a text row about money and work equipment with his partner – an employee of his company – on April 24.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson previously told the court Laing arrived to pick up some items she had left outside for him but shouted, swore and banged on the door, refusing to leave until he was given other possessions.

Laing told his ex: “I’ll drive my van through the garage door if you don’t get it out for me.”

Before he left the scene, he drove his van at speed towards the garage but later told police: “I was never going to actually do it.”

Laing, of Logie Crescent, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and sentence had been earlier deferred to prove he could stay out of trouble.

Representing himself in court, he told Sheriff Alison McKay: “I was out of order. I made a threat that I was never going to follow through on.”

Hung out to dry

Cannabis farmer Jordan Fraser, 34, was caught with around a quarter of a kilo of drug buds drying on a washing line in his home. The Dundee man was preparing a crop worth £1,500 when police officers turned up to search his flat after getting a tip-off.

Three years on Register

Kevin Bell, 32, of Dallas Drive, Kirkcaldy was given a three-year community payback order featuring supervision and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

He was previously found guilty after a trial of downloading and possessing child abuse material.

Bell told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was sent the material by a stranger on an internet chat app and immediately deleted it but nearly two years after the files were sent, police computer experts found them in the machine’s trash folder.

