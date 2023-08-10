Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving

Christopher Sharp, who raps behind a skull mask as Sherps, was disqualified last year after being caught driving down the A90 with cannabis in his system.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
A Dundee rapper with a growing global fanbase has been blasted by a sheriff after he drove home from court moments after being slapped with a year-long road ban.

Christopher Sharp, who raps behind a skull mask as Sherps, was disqualified last year after getting caught motoring down the A90 with cannabis in his system.

The 34-year-old painter and decorator returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week and admitted driving with no insurance on the day he was disqualified.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports.

Christopher 'Sherps' Sharp
“This isn’t the first time you’ve driven a car while disqualified,” she told Sharp.

“It is of huge concern that you appear to have been disqualified from driving, walked out of court and simply driven again.”

Sharp told the sheriff his “ban was up about a month ago.”

The sheriff replied: “Not any more.

“As of today, you will be disqualified from driving ad interim – with immediate effect.

“Let me be absolutely clear – if you go out that door and drive, you will be in custody before your feet touch the ground.”

Drugs charge

Sharp, of Finella Place, admitted driving a Nissan Juke down Canal Street and onto the A90 on March 16 2022.

The court previously heard how police seized a small amount of cannabis during a roadside search on the Perth to Dundee road in July 2021.

Sharp was under the influence of the drug but not impaired.

Christopher Sharp
He was found to be four times the legal limit of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive substance that produces the high associated with marijuana – in his blood.

He was fined £466 and banned from driving for a year.

Music career

Sharp has emerged as a key player in Scotland’s drill rap scene.

He launched his first track as Sherps, This Life, in April 2021.

Christopher 'Sherps' Sharp
Follow-up One Step Forward Three Steps Back has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

He told The Courier his music was inspired by being homeless and his brushes with the law.

Sharp said it had been a form of therapy after losing friends through drugs and suicide.

A disclaimer on his videos states: “The lyrical content should not be taken literally.

“The artists and makers of this music and video do not condone illegal activity or violence of any kind.”

