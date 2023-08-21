Dundee bingo winner woken at 3am by prize-stealing sneak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee bingo winner woken at 3am by prize-stealing sneak

The woman scooped £500 but found John Lawrie in her bedroom, helping himself to her earnings.

By Ross Gardiner
Lawrie stole the hundreds his victim won at bingo that evening.
A Dundee woman was “aghast” when she woke in the dead of night to see a sneak thief stealing her bingo winnings.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman had turned £250 into £750 at the bingo hall at The Stack on February 10 this year.

However, her celebrations were cut short when she was disturbed from her slumber by John Lawrie.

A DNA match from the window through which Lawrie sneaked was enough to snare the 37-year-old.

He will be sentenced next month.

Fortune and misfortune

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court the woman had used her husband’s bank card to withdraw between £200 and £250 for an evening at the bingo hall.

She left later with her starting kitty, as well as £500 in winnings.

The money was all in £10 and £20 notes in her handbag.

At 3am, she woke in bed “feeling that someone was in the room.”

She spotted Lawrie leaning down and taking her handbag.

She initially thought it was her husband but saw Lawrie leave the room.

Mr Burton said: “(She) was clearly aghast at the experience of someone being in her room when she was sleeping.”

Her husband carried out a sweep of the house and found their bathroom window was ajar.

Police found Lawrie’s DNA  and officers arrested him two weeks after his nocturnal raid.

Behind bars

Lawrie, of Earn Crescent, Dundee, was brought from remand in HMP Perth – where he has been since February 27 – to court to admit breaking into the Tofthill home and stealing a handbag and its contents.

His solicitor Jane Caird said: “Mr Lawrie is quite frankly disgusted with himself.

“He had a very bad drug problem at the time and he can’t recall any circumstances in relation to this matter.

“He is someone who has a bad record.

“It is notable that he has never been convicted of theft by housebreaking before.

“He is in a revolving door of custody.

“I think that he would benefit from some sort of help when he’s released from custody.

“Mr Lawrie fully accepts that this is a very serious matter.

“He is not shying away from the fact that this is very serious in any way.

“He’s very ashamed of himself.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for reports and further remanded Lawrie.

He is due back in court on September 25.

