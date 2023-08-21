Dundee bingo winner woken at 3am by prize-stealing sneak

A Dundee woman was “aghast” when she woke in the dead of night to see a sneak thief stealing her bingo winnings.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman had turned £250 into £750 at the bingo hall at The Stack on February 10 this year.

However, her celebrations were cut short when she was disturbed from her slumber by John Lawrie.

A DNA match from the window through which Lawrie sneaked was enough to snare the 37-year-old.

He will be sentenced next month.

Fortune and misfortune

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court the woman had used her husband’s bank card to withdraw between £200 and £250 for an evening at the bingo hall.

She left later with her starting kitty, as well as £500 in winnings.

The money was all in £10 and £20 notes in her handbag.

At 3am, she woke in bed “feeling that someone was in the room.”

She spotted Lawrie leaning down and taking her handbag.

She initially thought it was her husband but saw Lawrie leave the room.

Mr Burton said: “(She) was clearly aghast at the experience of someone being in her room when she was sleeping.”

Her husband carried out a sweep of the house and found their bathroom window was ajar.

Police found Lawrie’s DNA and officers arrested him two weeks after his nocturnal raid.

Behind bars

Lawrie, of Earn Crescent, Dundee, was brought from remand in HMP Perth – where he has been since February 27 – to court to admit breaking into the Tofthill home and stealing a handbag and its contents.

His solicitor Jane Caird said: “Mr Lawrie is quite frankly disgusted with himself.

“He had a very bad drug problem at the time and he can’t recall any circumstances in relation to this matter.

“He is someone who has a bad record.

“It is notable that he has never been convicted of theft by housebreaking before.

“He is in a revolving door of custody.

“I think that he would benefit from some sort of help when he’s released from custody.

“Mr Lawrie fully accepts that this is a very serious matter.

“He is not shying away from the fact that this is very serious in any way.

“He’s very ashamed of himself.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing for reports and further remanded Lawrie.

He is due back in court on September 25.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.