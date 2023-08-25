‘I live for killing freemasons’ — Wife-beating Brechin thug’s foul-mouthed threats to police and judge

A wife-beating thug who battered police and told a sheriff to “stick his masonic finger up his masonic a**e” has been jailed for 27 months.

John Innes smothered his partner with a duvet and bit her on the cheek, before attacking three police officers as they tried to detain him.

He then taunted the officers by threatening to slit their throats, shoot them, strangle them, torch them, attack their families and bury them.

Innes ranted: “I’ll slit your throat.

“By the end of the year I’ll have you killed.

“I’ll start attacking your loved ones.

“I live for killing freemasons.

“You guys are dead, dead, f***ing dead.

“You’re getting a 9mm bullet right in the head.

“The judge can stick his middle finger – sorry, his masonic finger – up his masonic f***ing a**e.

“I’ll burn you all to the ground. Let me out this van so I can strangle you.

“It won’t be long before I find out where you stay.

“Next week you will be in a shallow grave.”

Attacked partner and police

Innes, 39, from Brechin, who has more than 40 previous convictions, admitted resisting arrest and struggling violently with police on November 1 last year.

He admitted attacking and injuring PC Lewis Pass by repeatedly kicking him on the body, assaulting PC Kern Todd by kicking him, and assaulting and injuring PC Kirsty Clayton by wrapping his legs round her ankles, trying to drag her to the ground and trying to kick her head.

He also admitted assaulting his former partner in Brechin, on October 30, by pushing a duvet over her face and restricting her breathing and throwing her to the ground, making her strike her head to her injury.

Innes admitted assaulting and injuring her the following day by lunging at her and biting her cheek, before throwing computer games boxes at her head as she tried to flee.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court the couple had been having a conversation about ending their relationship, which led to Innes calling her names and putting the duvet over her face.

As he pinned the duvet over her mouth, he shouted: “Is this how you want to die?”

He later confessed to a friend: “I went and got a duvet and put it over her face.

“If I held it any longer she would have suffocated.”

