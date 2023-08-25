‘I live for killing freemasons’ — Wife-beating Brechin thug’s foul-mouthed threats to police and judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I live for killing freemasons’ — Wife-beating Brechin thug’s foul-mouthed threats to police and judge

John Innes threatened to slit police officers' throats, shoot them, strangle them, torch them, attack their families and bury them when he was arrested for domestic abuse.

By Gordon Currie
Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
A wife-beating thug who battered police and told a sheriff to “stick his masonic finger up his masonic a**e” has been jailed for 27 months.

John Innes smothered his partner with a duvet and bit her on the cheek, before attacking three police officers as they tried to detain him.

He then taunted the officers by threatening to slit their throats, shoot them, strangle them, torch them, attack their families and bury them.

Innes ranted: “I’ll slit your throat.

“By the end of the year I’ll have you killed.

“I’ll start attacking your loved ones.

“I live for killing freemasons.

“You guys are dead, dead, f***ing dead.

“You’re getting a 9mm bullet right in the head.

“The judge can stick his middle finger – sorry, his masonic finger – up his masonic f***ing a**e.

“I’ll burn you all to the ground. Let me out this van so I can strangle you.

“It won’t be long before I find out where you stay.

“Next week you will be in a shallow grave.”

Attacked partner and police

Innes, 39, from Brechin, who has more than 40 previous convictions, admitted resisting arrest and struggling violently with police on November 1 last year.

He admitted attacking and injuring PC Lewis Pass by repeatedly kicking him on the body, assaulting PC Kern Todd by kicking him, and assaulting and injuring PC Kirsty Clayton by wrapping his legs round her ankles, trying to drag her to the ground and trying to kick her head.

He also admitted assaulting his former partner in Brechin, on October 30, by pushing a duvet over her face and restricting her breathing and throwing her to the ground, making her strike her head to her injury.

Innes admitted assaulting and injuring her the following day by lunging at her and biting her cheek, before throwing computer games boxes at her head as she tried to flee.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court the couple had been having a conversation about ending their relationship, which led to Innes calling her names and putting the duvet over her face.

As he pinned the duvet over her mouth, he shouted: “Is this how you want to die?”

He later confessed to a friend: “I went and got a duvet and put it over her face.

“If I held it any longer she would have suffocated.”

