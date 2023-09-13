Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material

Hotel bartender Rhys Falconer admitted possessing indecent images of children and 'extreme pornography.'

By Ross Gardiner
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An Angus dad has admitted hoarding sick files including adults abusing young girls and engaging in sexual acts with dogs and horses.

Police raided Rhys Falconer’s Ferryden home last May and seized Apple devices.

They found he had accessible child abuse files and bestiality on them.

The 27-year-old first offender will be sentenced next month after admitting two charges.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Search warrant

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court police obtained a warrant to raid Falconer’s Bellvue Terrace home in May 2022.

On the final day of the month, they traced then-unemployed Falconer at his partner’s home at 9.35am.

He was taken to his property for it to be searched and police seized an iPhone and iPad.

Analysis uncovered 33 child abuse files.

Five of the files were categorised as being the most graphic kind.

Mr Corr explained all showed girls between the ages of four and 15.

Another nine illicit images were uncovered and found to be “extreme” pornography, depicting adults engaged in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

Later that day, Falconer was cautioned and charged but told police he did not understand the charge.

In the dock

Falconer pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children and extreme porn.

He possessed the child abuse images between November 2019 and the day of the raid.

He had only held onto the “extreme” files for one day.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, his solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Falconer has no previous convictions.

“He has no other court matters outstanding.

“He’s currently employed. He is effectively a bartender and waiting staff at a hotel.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for background reports and placed Falconer on the Sex Offenders Register.

Falconer will find out how long he will be subject to registration requirements when he returns to be sentenced on October 9.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

