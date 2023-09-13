Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material

An Angus dad has admitted hoarding sick files including adults abusing young girls and engaging in sexual acts with dogs and horses.

Police raided Rhys Falconer’s Ferryden home last May and seized Apple devices.

They found he had accessible child abuse files and bestiality on them.

The 27-year-old first offender will be sentenced next month after admitting two charges.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Search warrant

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court police obtained a warrant to raid Falconer’s Bellvue Terrace home in May 2022.

On the final day of the month, they traced then-unemployed Falconer at his partner’s home at 9.35am.

He was taken to his property for it to be searched and police seized an iPhone and iPad.

Analysis uncovered 33 child abuse files.

Five of the files were categorised as being the most graphic kind.

Mr Corr explained all showed girls between the ages of four and 15.

Another nine illicit images were uncovered and found to be “extreme” pornography, depicting adults engaged in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

Later that day, Falconer was cautioned and charged but told police he did not understand the charge.

In the dock

Falconer pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children and extreme porn.

He possessed the child abuse images between November 2019 and the day of the raid.

He had only held onto the “extreme” files for one day.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, his solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Falconer has no previous convictions.

“He has no other court matters outstanding.

“He’s currently employed. He is effectively a bartender and waiting staff at a hotel.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for background reports and placed Falconer on the Sex Offenders Register.

Falconer will find out how long he will be subject to registration requirements when he returns to be sentenced on October 9.

