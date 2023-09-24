Pensioner blames ‘near invisible’ stop sign for two-vehicle smash on A94 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner blames ‘near invisible’ stop sign for two-vehicle smash on A94 in Perthshire

Owen McGuinness, 70, charged out of a junction at Woodside, near Coupar Angus, and straight into a passing van, sending it spiralling across the road.

By Jamie Buchan
Eroded road markings and a “near invisible” stop sign have been partly blamed for a terrifying smash in rural Perthshire that left two people injured and caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Pensioner Owen McGuinness shot out of a junction at Woodside, near Coupar Angus, and straight into a passing van, sending it spiralling across the road.

The 70-year-old told police he had not seen the stop sign, which lawyers argued was shrouded by overgrown roadside vegetation.

Keen angler McGuinness, who had been in the area for a fishing trip, appeared at Perth’s Justice of the Peace court and admitted driving his Kia Ceed without due care on January 16, failing to observe the stop sign and causing the collision.

The charge states van driver Kevin Sinclair and his passenger Kiegan Nixon were injured.

Cost of repairs

Fiscal depute Brian Kermode told the court: “This happened at the junction between an unclassified road and the main road at Woodside.

“There was a stop sign which police said was clearly visible but road markings at the locus were poorly maintained.”

He said: “Mr Sinclair was travelling north along the A94 in a Ford Transit van.

“His passenger Kiegan Nixon was asleep in the front passenger seat.”

As he approached the junction, Mr Sinclair became aware of a vehicle emerging from the junction.

McGuinness drove into the van, sending it spinning out of control, crashing through a fence and coming to rest on a grass verge.

The van took down three council sign posts.

Both vehicles suffered extensive frontside damage, Mr Kermode said.

“Witnesses declined medical treatment but said they were sore from their seatbelts.

“The accused told police he failed to see the stop sign on the unclassified road.”

It cost around £840 to replace the damaged fence.

Perth and Kinross Council also had to replace the three damaged signposts at a cost of around £1,000.

Junction improvements

Solicitor Nicholas Scullion said: “To say the state of this junction was poor is something of an understatement.

“It was very overgrown at the side of the road, making the stop sign near invisible.

“This junction has been improved considerably since this crash.”

He said: “Mr McGuinness had been at a local fishery and as he headed home he was unaware of the stop sign at this junction.

“He crept up to it and pulled out.”

McGuinness said he did not see the stop sign before pulling out onto the A94 at Woodside. Image: Google, 2015.

Mr Scullion said: “He can only apologise profusely.

“He is a retired pensioner and he needs his car to get around.”

JP Paul Walker told McGuinness: “Care has to be taken at any road junction and if you are not from the area and unfamiliar with the road, that suggests even more care would need to be taken.

“There was quite substantial damage caused. It was obviously quite a collision by the sounds of things.

“I take into account that the signage was in a poor condition but I also have to consider the level of carelessness.”

McGuinness, of Meadowpark Street, Glasgow, was fined £300 and had four points added to his licence.

