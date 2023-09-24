Storm brewing as posties banned from enjoying traditional cuppa at Perthshire shop

A storm is brewing in a Perthshire village after posties were banned from their long-standing tradition of enjoying a cup of tea at a convenience store.

Spar in Luncarty has found itself in hot water from some locals after telling postal workers they can no longer pop in and use the facilities to make a cuppa.

Locals claim posties have been using the shop – which was previously a Nisa – for years during breaks in their rounds.

But the facilities at the shop are now being reserved for staff use only.

Local hits out at ‘disgraceful’ ban of Perthshire posties’ cuppas

One resident branded the move a “disgrace”.

She said: “This has been going on for many, many years. Villagers are aware of it and see it as normal.

“We are a small, friendly village where people know and look after each other – especially our posties.

“It’s a disgraceful decision by Luncarty Spar to ban our posties.

“They used the warm environment in the shop for very brief cuppa break using their own flask, cup, tea bags and milk.

“Our posties do a lot more than posting letters – they often offer a friendly face and chat to some lonely neighbours.

“Now they are not now allowed to briefly use this small space.”

Spar chiefs say ‘safety reasons’ behind cuppas ban

A spokesman for CJ Lang, which owns Spar, says the move has been made for “safety reasons”.

He said: “At the Spar Luncarty store, and our other company owned outlets, we of course welcome all customers including the local Royal Mail workers.

“However, for safety reasons, parts of the shop outside of the public shopping area including the toilet and kitchen facilities are reserved for our store colleagues only.”

Royal Mail has declined to comment.