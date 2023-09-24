Storm brewing as posties banned from enjoying traditional cuppa at Perthshire shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm brewing as posties banned from enjoying traditional cuppa at Perthshire shop

Locals claim postal workers have been popping into the village convenience store to make a cup of tea for years.

By James Simpson
Spar in Luncarty, where posties have been banned from making cups of tea
Spar in Luncarty. Image: Google Street View

A storm is brewing in a Perthshire village after posties were banned from their long-standing tradition of enjoying a cup of tea at a convenience store.

Spar in Luncarty has found itself in hot water from some locals after telling postal workers they can no longer pop in and use the facilities to make a cuppa.

Locals claim posties have been using the shop – which was previously a Nisa – for years during breaks in their rounds.

But the facilities at the shop are now being reserved for staff use only.

Local hits out at ‘disgraceful’ ban of Perthshire posties’ cuppas

One resident branded the move a “disgrace”.

She said: “This has been going on for many, many years. Villagers are aware of it and see it as normal.

“We are a small, friendly village where people know and look after each other – especially our posties.

“It’s a disgraceful decision by Luncarty Spar to ban our posties.

Royal Mail workers formerly used the Spar to have a cup of tea. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

“They used the warm environment in the shop for very brief cuppa break using their own flask, cup, tea bags and milk.

“Our posties do a lot more than posting letters – they often offer a friendly face and chat to some lonely neighbours.

“Now they are not now allowed to briefly use this small space.”

Spar chiefs say ‘safety reasons’ behind cuppas ban

A spokesman for CJ Lang, which owns Spar, says the move has been made for “safety reasons”.

He said: “At the Spar Luncarty store, and our other company owned outlets, we of course welcome all customers including the local Royal Mail workers.

“However, for safety reasons, parts of the shop outside of the public shopping area including the toilet and kitchen facilities are reserved for our store colleagues only.”

Royal Mail has declined to comment.

Conversation