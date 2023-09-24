How cutting-edge low energy homes have ‘enhanced’ Perthshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

How cutting-edge low energy homes have ‘enhanced’ Perthshire town

The new development has attracted interest from as far afield as Orkney and England.

By Ian Forsyth
Airlie Green Low Energy Homes.
Airlie Green Low Energy Homes.

A number of technological innovations were used in the development of more than 20 ultra-low-energy homes in Perthshire.

The managing director of the Airlie Green scheme in Alyth is Dundee entrepreneur Steven Duffy, whose other business interests include D&H Developments.

He is described as a pioneer of new-build construction, and at the forefront of cutting-edge contemporary home design and lifestyle.

Steven said: “The fact that we can bring 22 ultra-low energy-efficient homes to Perthshire at a time when the industry is really challenging housing developers with regards to carbon neutrality is really exciting.

Low energy homes have ‘enhanced’ Perthshire town

“The ethos of Airlie Green low energy homes has been truly positive.

“The journey from its inception to the reality of developing these homes in a semi-rural location has enhanced the town.

“It has attracted new residents from as far afield as Orkney and England.

The Airlie Green development in Alyth.

“This also has generated additional revenues for the local businesses in Alyth and surrounding areas.

“We are looking forward to taking the current development model onto locations around Scotland with new energy-saving technologies added.”

Alyth project ‘a success from day one’

Meanwhile Steven, a joiner to trade, said: “Airlie Green Low-Energy Homes was a complete success from day one, given the knowledge gained since 1990 with my trade and with the formation of D&H Developments in 2003.

“The business has branched out from small extensions to full-scale housing developments.

“We are currently involved in six projects which are based in Dundee and Fife . We have around 12 employees and also around 14 sub-contractors.”

inside one of the low energy homes at Airlie Green.

Steven said that the rising interest rate will impact some housebuyers.

But he added: “Folk are also staying in their already-nice homes and refurbishing these to modern-day specifications to give larger communal spaces.”

