How cutting-edge low energy homes have ‘enhanced’ Perthshire town

A number of technological innovations were used in the development of more than 20 ultra-low-energy homes in Perthshire.

The managing director of the Airlie Green scheme in Alyth is Dundee entrepreneur Steven Duffy, whose other business interests include D&H Developments.

He is described as a pioneer of new-build construction, and at the forefront of cutting-edge contemporary home design and lifestyle.

Steven said: “The fact that we can bring 22 ultra-low energy-efficient homes to Perthshire at a time when the industry is really challenging housing developers with regards to carbon neutrality is really exciting.

Low energy homes have ‘enhanced’ Perthshire town

“The ethos of Airlie Green low energy homes has been truly positive.

“The journey from its inception to the reality of developing these homes in a semi-rural location has enhanced the town.

“It has attracted new residents from as far afield as Orkney and England.

“This also has generated additional revenues for the local businesses in Alyth and surrounding areas.

“We are looking forward to taking the current development model onto locations around Scotland with new energy-saving technologies added.”

Alyth project ‘a success from day one’

Meanwhile Steven, a joiner to trade, said: “Airlie Green Low-Energy Homes was a complete success from day one, given the knowledge gained since 1990 with my trade and with the formation of D&H Developments in 2003.

“The business has branched out from small extensions to full-scale housing developments.

“We are currently involved in six projects which are based in Dundee and Fife . We have around 12 employees and also around 14 sub-contractors.”

Steven said that the rising interest rate will impact some housebuyers.

But he added: “Folk are also staying in their already-nice homes and refurbishing these to modern-day specifications to give larger communal spaces.”