Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at ‘Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Arbroath lout must pay a Wetherspoons bar £150 after hurling tableware in their Arbroath pub.

David Swankie appeared from custody at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court to answer a warrant, having admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying property in the Corn Exchange on April 13 last year.

Inside the Market Place watering hole, Swankie drunkenly threw crockery at the bar.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation at a rate of £20 per month.

Manager spared jail

A senior project manager at power firm SSE who lost his job after getting caught with “sadistic” images of children has been spared jail. David Dickie’s home in Perth was raided after detectives were tipped off about illicit files being downloaded to devices linked to the property.

David Dickie
David Dickie.

Football abuse

A man hurled homophobic abuse at opposition supporters at a Celtic and Hibernian match.

Matt McGregor, 26, made the remarks at Celtic Park on March 18 2023.

McGregor, of Kirkcaldy, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The charge says he approached the barrier separating opposition supporters and shouted and swore at them.

He then uttered offensive and homophobic remarks towards the supporters.

An allegation he challenged the supporters to a fight was deleted by The Crown.

McGregor was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months by Sheriff Louise Arrol KC.

A football banning order will also be considered on the date in April next year.

Barbecue blaze

Katrina Stewart, 52, from Dundee, who burned down a caravan and shut down a street when she lit a barbecue inside the vehicle then fell asleep, has been placed on supervision.

Katrina Stewart burned down a caravan in Dundee
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.

Cultural differences

A Fife man who assaulted two young children by forcing them to hold a “plank” position for long periods had his plea for an absolute discharge refused.

53-year-old Seong Jin Yim, from Crail, assaulted the youngsters by making them hold the painful pose for long periods, claiming the exercise would be “beneficial” for them.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told the children would be forced to hold the position – lying completely straight – for more than an hour at a time.

The court heard if Yim felt they were not doing it properly he would pull out a back scratcher and hit them with it.

The pre-teen children would be forced to get into the position if Yim felt they had been disrespectful.

Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to ‘plank’ for an hour.

Solicitor Scott Norrie asked the sentencing sheriff to consider an absolute discharge – so there would be no punishment or criminal record, citing cultural differences between Scotland and South Korea.

He said: “He is otherwise of good character.

“It’s come home to him because of these proceedings that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Yim to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in a year as a direct alternative to prison.

He said: “The conduct was reprehensible and needs to be punished.

“An absolute discharge is out of the question.”

Granary plunge death fine

An Angus granary was fined £60,000 for health and safety breaches following a roof painter’s death at their Stracathro site five years ago. Andrew Rose plunged more than seven metres to his death through a fragile roof at WN Lindsay granary, by the A90 at Stracathro, on June 9 2018.

WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro after fatal fall
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.

‘Dangerous dog’ trial

A man and woman will stand trial later this year accused of being in charge of a “dangerously out of control” German shepherd.

Stuart Ritchie and Carol Hughes face allegations dog Kelsie jumped over a fence at their home in Garry Place, Bankfoot, on May 6 last year.

It is alleged the dog attempted to attack a spaniel called Lola and a Jack Russel Terrier called Sam before biting the dogs’ owner to his injury.

The pair denied the charge when they appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A trial was set for December 18.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

