Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee

A crash on East Dock Street is causing significant delays for drivers in Dundee.

The collision is understood to have involved a Ford Ranger pick-up and a silver Volkswagen.

The crash happened just before 3.30pm on Friday.

The road remains open in both directions and officers are managing traffic at the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

One motorist who passed the scene said: “I’d just come down from Greendykes heading for Dundee when I came across the collision.

“It looked like it involved a pick-up and a smaller silver car.

“It must just have happened as there was no emergency response there yet.

“Other cars had stopped near the accident and put their hazard lights on – to warn other drivers.

“There was debris all over the road and the front of the car was smashed in.

“I hope everyone involved is okay.”

Another man told The Courier: “It was just after 3pm we heard this loud bang then local businesses contacted the police.

“The ambulance crews arrived thereafter.

“A woman was still in the car until the paramedics arrived.

“Thankfully she was able to walk out assisted by the emergency services.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Friday police were called to a two-vehicle road crash on East Dock Street, Dundee.”

“Officers remain at the scene.”