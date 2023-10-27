Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are outclassed by Turkiye

Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable started for Scotland U17s as Brian McLaughlin’s youngsters fell to a 3-0 defeat against Turkiye.

Barring an unlikely sequence of results required for Scotland to be one of the five best third-placed sides, the reverse will see the Tartan teens fail to emerge from their Euro 2024 qualifying Group 7.

A 3-1 defeat against Belarus in their opener proved costly.

Scotland did claim a comfortable win against Kazakhstan — with Stirton scoring his first international goal in this age group — but the challenge posed by the group hosts proved to be insurmountable.

Captain Mustafa Hekimoglu opened the scoring, before Muhammed Ozkan took advantage of the Scots chasing parity to net twice in the final 10 minutes.

Turkiye and Belarus progressed from the section and will take part in the Elite Round of qualifying.

However, both Constable and Stirton enhanced their burgeoning reputations at youth level.

Rangy midfielder Constable, who became the Terrors’ second-youngest ever player when he entered the fray against Airdrie on September 2, started all three matches as he continued to impress.

Baldragon Academy graduate Stirton did not feature in the defeat against Belarus but climbed from the bench to ripple the net against Kazakhstan, earning his place in the starting 11 on Friday afternoon.