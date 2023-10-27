Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are outclassed by Turkiye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are outclassed by Turkiye

The group hosts emerged 3-0 winners.

By Alan Temple
Owen Stirton, left, and Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Owen Stirton (left) and Scott Constable have received Scotland age group recognition. Images: SNS

Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable started for Scotland U17s as Brian McLaughlin’s youngsters fell to a 3-0 defeat against Turkiye.

Barring an unlikely sequence of results required for Scotland to be one of the five best third-placed sides, the reverse will see the Tartan teens fail to emerge from their Euro 2024 qualifying Group 7.

A 3-1 defeat against Belarus in their opener proved costly.

Owen Stirton in full flow for Dundee United
Stirton scored once in his two outings for Scotland in this youth international window. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Scotland did claim a comfortable win against Kazakhstan — with Stirton scoring his first international goal in this age group — but the challenge posed by the group hosts proved to be insurmountable.

Captain Mustafa Hekimoglu opened the scoring, before Muhammed Ozkan took advantage of the Scots chasing parity to net twice in the final 10 minutes.

Turkiye and Belarus progressed from the section and will take part in the Elite Round of qualifying.

The final table of Group 7 of Euro U17 2024 qualifying
The final table makes grim reading for Scotland fans. Image: UEFA.com

However, both Constable and Stirton enhanced their burgeoning reputations at youth level.

Rangy midfielder Constable, who became the Terrors’ second-youngest ever player when he entered the fray against Airdrie on September 2, started all three matches as he continued to impress.

Baldragon Academy graduate Stirton did not feature in the defeat against Belarus but climbed from the bench to ripple the net against Kazakhstan, earning his place in the starting 11 on Friday afternoon.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to Friday night's contest with Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are over 'ridiculous' Dundee United date switch as Lichties boss…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin backs SPFL fixture call despite Dick Campbell 'embarrassing' verdict
The full page of The Courier including Dundee United's report from 1923
Read the match report from Dundee United's first EVER fixture as Tangerines toast 100-year…
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
RAB DOUGLAS: Proving point after heavy defeat to Dundee United is Arbroath motivation -…
Dundee United players celebrate a late leveller against Dunfermline.
Dundee United's first Championship quarter in numbers: Shutouts, set-pieces and star men
Jim Goodwin takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
The Dundee United 'tweak' paying dividends as Jim Goodwin makes 'feet on the ground'…
Owen Stirton in full flow for Dundee United
Dundee United starlet notches first ever Scotland goal as U17s sweep aside Kazakhstan

Conversation