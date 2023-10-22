Dundee United prospect unable to stop Scotland U17s defeat in Turkey

Scott Constable earned another start for Scotland U17s but was unable to stop the Tartan teens from slipping to a 3-1 defeat against Belarus on Saturday.

Constable, who became the Terrors’ second-youngest EVER player when he entered the fray against Airdrie on September 2, played the full 90 minutes of the Euro 2024 qualifying opener in Turkey.

However, it was Belarus who emerged victorious courtesy of strikes from Aleksandr Derzhinskiy, Dzianis Ausiannikau and an own goal by young Rangers goalkeeper Alfie Halliwell.

Another Ibrox prospect prospect, Calum Adamson, struck a consolation for Brian McLaughlin’s Scots.

Scotland, seeking to reach a third successive major finals at this age group, continue their qualification campaign with encounters against Kazakhstan on Tuesday and hosts Turkey on Friday.

Fellow United kid Owen Stirton is also away with the camp but did not feature on Saturday.

Speaking recently, United boss Jim Goodwin said: “Stirton and Constable are only just 16 and we’ve got high hopes for them.

“They’ve got to continue to work hard and continue their development, which we’ll give them the platform to do. But this is nice icing on the cake to show that hard work is paying off.”